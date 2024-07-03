The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV has received an upgrade with additional features for the top three variants: Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L.
Notably, these enhancements come without a price increase.
The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 trims now feature a wireless charging pad and a new high-gloss finish for the centre console.
Meanwhile, the range-topping Z8 L gets the most significant upgrades.
The upgrades to the Z8L trim includes ventilated front seats for improved comfort, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a wireless charging pad with active cooling to prevent overheating.
Additionally, all three trims now have the option of the Midnight Black paint which was previously exclusively reserved for the Z8 Select.
It's important to remember that Mahindra recently increased prices across the Scorpio N range by around ₹10,000.
With no further price hikes for the extra set of features, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select is priced at ₹17.10 lakh.
Meanwhile, the Z8 starts at ₹18.74 lakh, and the Z8 L starts at ₹20.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.