Mahindra Scorpio N levels up with feature enhancements. Check details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 03, 2024

The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV has received an upgrade with additional features for the top three variants: Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L.

Notably, these enhancements come without a price increase.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 trims now feature a wireless charging pad and a new high-gloss finish for the centre console. 

Meanwhile, the range-topping Z8 L gets the most significant upgrades.

The upgrades to the Z8L trim includes ventilated front seats for improved comfort, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a wireless charging pad with active cooling to prevent overheating.

Additionally, all three trims now have the option of the Midnight Black paint which was previously exclusively reserved for the Z8 Select.

It's important to remember that Mahindra recently increased prices across the Scorpio N range by around 10,000.

With no further price hikes for the extra set of features, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select is priced at 17.10 lakh. 

Meanwhile, the Z8 starts at 18.74 lakh, and the Z8 L starts at 20.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.
Check out more on Mahindra Scorpio N new features
Click Here