Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Variant-wise features explained

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Tata Sierra EV in India at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra SUV further strengthens the carmaker's grip on the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where the homegrown auto giant already holds the lion's share.

Tata Sierra EV launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹ 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options.

The Tata Sierra EV joins the list of other electric cars in Tata Motors' product lineup. The other models available in the company's EV portfolio include Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV.

The newly launched Tata Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 665 km on a single charge. The Sierra EV offers advanced technology-aided features such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, 120 kW DC fast charging, etc.

Tata Sierra EV: Colour options Rishikesh Rapids

Nainital Nocturne

Coorg Clouds

Pure Grey

Pristine White

Andaman Adventure

Bengal Rouge

The premium electric SUV gets seven different colour options: Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturne, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, and Bengal Rouge. Speaking of variants, or persona, as Tata dubs it, it comes in six different options: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A AWD.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and wondering which variant or persona to pick, here is a quick explainer for each variant and the features they offer.

Tata Sierra EV: Variant-wise features

Tata Sierra EV: Variants explainer Pure Pure S (Over Pure) Adventure (Over Pure S) Empowered (Over Adventure) Empowered A (Over Empowered) Empowered A AWD (Over Empowered A) Ultra glide suspension

Bi-LED projector headlamps

Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp

R18 alloy wheels

31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment

26.03 cm Digital Cockpit

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Follow-me-home headlamps

Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

LED turn indicators

6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)

8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)

6-way manually adjustable driver seat

4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat

Prismatic IRVM

Front-row height-adjustable seat belts

Rear wiper with washer system

Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter

Rear camera with Park Assist Guides

Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)

2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)

2 rear 65W Type-C USB

Shark fin antenna with GPS

All door power windows

EV route planner for Android Auto

One shot up/down driver window

Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side

Front armrest with storage

12V power outlet in boot

Adjustable headrest in front & rear row

Auxilliary lamp in tailgate

250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages

Amazon Alexa voice assistant

Electric tailgate release

Perimetric Alarm System

Valet mode

Rear AC vents

All-wheel disc brakes

Cooled glovebox

ISOFIX

Flush door handles with welcome lights

Monostable gear shifter

Illuminated ring on charging bowl

Over The Air (OTA) updates

Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

High mounted LED stop lamp

Steering mounted controls

Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo

Rear window sunshade

Cruise control

Tyre repair kit

iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G

Central locking with PEPS keyfob and push button start

Electronic Stabilty Program (ESP) with 19 features Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

Front LED fog lamps with cornering

Front parking sensor

Smart slide parcel tray

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold

Roof rails

SOS calling (E-call/B-call)

Vehicle to Load (V2L)

Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

Front frunk storage 360-degree HD SVS with 4Sight Blind Spot

8-way sliding sun visor with illuminated mirror

Boss mode

Express cooling

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless charger

Boot lamp

Rear defogger

Ambient lighting (IP & centre console)

4 terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, Rough, Custom) with Rotary Knob

Branded audio

12 JBL Black speakers with central speaker, subwoofer and SonicShaft soundbar

Harman AudioworX Enhanced with 13 JBL audio modes

Dolby Atmos

Arcade.ev Suite with 30+ apps

Airconsole

DrivePay with voice command and e-commerce

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Smart front seat back pockets

Front-row thigh support extender

In-built navigation with Mappls

Drift mode Horizon view triple screen infotainment experience

31.24 cm personal infotainment touchscreen (PID)

Ventilated seats

6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function

BreatheIQ purifier with AQI display

Automatic car wake up by keyfob

Digi Access (NFC Card)

Night Saber bi-LED booster headlamp

Ambient lighting (Sunroof, front door & overhead console)

Clamshell tailgate with gesture control

Welcome and goodbye animation

Progressive side indicators

Puddle lamps

Rear fog lamps

Dual-zone fully automatic temperature control (DATC)

2 rear Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)

Leatherette interiors

60:40 rear seats with 2-stage recline

Rear armrest with cup holders

Adjustable centre headrest in the second row R19 alloy wheels

4-way powered co-driver seat

HypAR HUD with multi-colour guides

Cabin sterilization - Ioniser system

540° view (Transparent Mode (180°) + 360° SVS)

Blind spot view monitor

Adaptive front & rear turn camera

DST - Dynamic Steering Torque (ESP)

ADAS L2+ with 22 key features

Auto Park Assist (APA) with 16 features QWD dual motor setup

Boost mode

6 terrain modes - Normal, Grass/Snow, Mudruts/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom

Off-road assist

The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV itself comes well equipped with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, while the higher variants keep adding on.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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