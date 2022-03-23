HT Auto
Mini teases new 2023 electric hatchback testing in the arctic circle

The Mini EV will enter production in the first half of 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 08:40 PM
BMW owned British luxury car marquee Mini has teased its new three-door electric hatchback ahead of its debut. The car is currently undergoing testing in the arctic circle for winter weather and snow. Mini said that the car is being driven on snow-covered roads and frozen lakes to refine the steering and chassis.

The power delivery of the electric drivetrain too is being fine-tined, alongside optimisation of control systems and suspension.

The new generation model will be available in both the ICE option and with an electric variant as well. The electric model will be based on a completely new architecture, while the ICE one will be based on a separate architecture. Once the fine-tuning is done, the electric hatchback will be built in China, where Mini has a joint venture with Great Wall Motors. The new hatch will enter production in the first half of 2023.

There will be some visual upgrades at the exterior and inside the cabin of the upcoming EV, as compared to the outgoing Mini three-door. There will be a shorter front overhang, newly-designed taillights with a triangular shape. Other styling elements include round headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

The British automaker has also updated the interior of the Mini and installed a large circular infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard. The EV is also expected to feature a small head-up display.

Speaking about the upcoming electric vehicle, Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, said in a statement that the iconic three-door Mini will come maximising the experience of its customers through the electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalized touchpoints. Wurst also said that the car will be built with a focus on sustainability with minimal environmental footprint. “Mini is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future," Wurst also added.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 08:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Mini EV EV electric vehicle electric car luxury car electric mobility
