MG ZS EVs cumulatively clock 19 crore kms, save 27 million kgs of CO2

MG Motor India has announced that its ZS electric cars have cumulatively clocked more than 19 crore kilometres of driving distance, helping save 27 million kgs of carbon dioxide, i.e., an average of just 144.9 grams per kilometre. With this feat, the carmaker has re-affirmed its commitment towards betterment of the environment. It is in line with this goal to reduce carbon footprint and ease urban mobility.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2023, 10:08 AM
MG ZS EV claims to deliver a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge.
The MG ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge. It is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers a power output of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has a high energy density that offers better range and life.

Also Read : MG Motor clocks 25% increase in sales in May after launch of Comet EV

The carmaker offers the pure electric SUV with six charging options - DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA for mobile charging support and MG Charge Initiative, which is an initiative that aims to install 1,000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across the country in 1,000 days. The initiative has been undertaken with an aim to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure pan India.

To encourage its customers to buy EVs and ease the ownership of such battery-powered vehicles, the company installs AC fast charger free of cost at home or office of ZS EV owners.

Recently, the carmaker achieved the milestone of selling 10,000 ZS EVs in the country. The electric car was first launched here back in late 2019 and subsequently an updated version was launched in March of 2022. The model is offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, priced at 23,38,000 and 27,29,800, respectively.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: ZS EV MG electric vehicle EV electric mobility MG ZS EV
