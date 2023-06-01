MG Motor clocks 25% increase in sales in May after launch of Comet EV

MG Motor is riding high after introducing new models scaling fresh peaks. The British-origin carmaker has clocked an impressive 25 per cent increase in sales last month after the introduction of the new generation Hector SUV and the Comet EV, its latest electric car in India. MG Motor released its sales report for May today, saying it delivered over five thousand cars to customers across India last month.

According to its sales report, MG Motor has despatched 5,006 units last month. During the same month last year, MG Motor had delivered 4,008 units across India. In May, when MG Motor clocked a two-fold year-on-year increase in sales, the carmaker had delivered 4,551 units, around 55 units less than in May.

MG Motor's recent rise in sales comes after the carmaker introduced the new generation Hector SUV earlier this year. The 2023 Hector and Hector Plus was launched during the Auto Expo in January. Hector SUV is the first model that the carmaker launched in India when it made its debut. The SUV remains its best-selling model till date.

MG Motor also has two electric cars in its fleet of five models. Last month, the carmaker launched the Comet EV, a three-door four seater electric vehicle aimed at urban customers. The Comet EV is also the most affordable electric car one can buy in India currently with a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor's fleet after the ZS EV. MG Motor said that the sales of ZS EV and positive response from the Comet EV make it hopeful of the carmaker increasing its in sales and market share in near future.

MG Motor made its India debut back in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor.

