MG ZS EV successor unveiled. Here's a list of changes it gets over older model

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 13:48 PM
  • The new MG ZS EV successor is built on SAIC’s Nebula pure electric architecture. The electric vehicle features a 5-link rear suspension system.
MG ES5 EV
MG ES5 EV
Compared to the current ZS EV, the upcoming model is larger and is expected to be roomier. It is also wider and slightly lower than the current model.

MG Motor India has been on a spree to enhance its presence in the electric passenger vehicle market. The company was amongst the first few OEMs in India to enter the EV market with the MG ZS EV. It currently offers three offerings in the e-passenger vehicle segment including the Comet EV and the recently launched MG Windsor EV.Now though, SAIC which holds 49 per cent of stakes in MG Motor India, has unveiled the successor the ZS EV in the form of the MG ES5 electric vehicle for the Chinese market.

According to CarNewsChina, thenew MG ZS EV successor is built onSAIC’s Nebula pure electric architecture. The electric vehicle features a 5-link rear suspension system. The length, width, and height measure 4476 mm, 1849 mm and 1621 mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2730 mm.Compared to the current ZS EV, the upcoming model is larger and is expected to be roomier. It is also wider and slightly lower than the current model.

Also Read : 2025 MG Astor (ZS) breaks cover globally with a new hybrid engine

MG ES5 EV: Design

The new MG ZS EV successor boasts a comprehensive redesign, starting with a sleek closed-front fascia, complemented by slim, sharp headlights and split grilles along the lower bumper. Key design features include traditional door handles, blacked-out side mirrors, silver roof rails, and distinctive Y-shaped through-type taillights. The MG ES5 rides on either 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels, adding to its refined appearance.

MG ES5 EV: Specs

The MG ES5 is propelled by a rear electric motor delivering 168 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8 seconds, with a top speed of 170 kmph. Depending on the lithium iron phosphate battery pack—either 49.1 kWh or 62.2 kWh, the vehicle offers CLTC-rated ranges of 425 km, 515 km, and 525 km, depending on the variant.

Also watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG ES5 EV: Features

The interior features a modern cockpit layout, centred around a prominent control screen, an instrument panel, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. While the exact screen dimensions have yet to be disclosed, the centre console showcases a hollow design for extra storage beneath, along with two cup holders and wireless charging for smartphones. The cabin is further enhanced by a panoramic sunroof, adding to the overall sense of space and luxury.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: mg motor india mg zs ev electric vehicle

