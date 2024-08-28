2025 MG Astor (ZS) breaks cover globally with a new hybrid engine

MG Motor has taken the wraps off the 2025 ZS Hybrid+, bringing a hybrid powertrain to the compact SUV. The MG ZS EV will be familiar to Indian customers and so will its internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered sibling, the MG Astor. The new MG ZS Hybrid brings a third powertrain option to the ZS family along with comprehensive design and feature upgrades. The new ZS or Astor is expected to be India-bound with the new design language.

2025 MG ZS (Astor) Hybrid Design Changes

The 2025 MG ZS Hybrid or Astor gets a completely new design language. The styling is now sportier with a larger grille in the lower section, sharply styled wraparound LED headlamps, and a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes. The profile remains nearly identical barring the revised wheel arches and new alloy wheels. The rear also gets tweaks including the new LED taillights, a revised bumper and a reworked tailgate. The resemblance to the previous generation BMW X1’s rear, however, is uncanny.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : MG Astor Blackstorm launched in India at ₹14.48 lakh

The 2025 MG ZS Hybrid gets new screens, revised centre console and new upholstery as well

2025 MG ZS Hybrid Cabin Changes

The cabin gets notable changes including the twin screens comprising a 7-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch infotainment display. There’s a vertically stacked wireless charging pad, new air vents, and a revised steering wheel. Other features include auto headlamps, keyless entry, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, three driving modes - Eco, Sport and Normal - and three regen modes. The SUV also gets heated front seats and steering wheel, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 360-degree camera in global markets.

2025 MG ZS Hybrid Engine

The big change comes to the powertrain of the MG ZS Hybrid+. The SUV now draws power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the MG3 in the automaker’s lineup. The motor develops 101 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 100 kW (134 bhp) electric motor. The combined output stands at 192 bhp and 465 Nm, supported by a 1.83 kWh battery pack.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine on the new ZS Hybrid is paired with a 100 kW (134 bhp) electric motor for a combined output of 192 bhp and 465 Nm

The new ZS Hybrid will also come equipped with the full ADAS suite including pedestrian and cyclist detection for Auto Emergency Braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and more. The SUV gets six airbags as standard along with three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

Also Read : Incoming MG Windsor EV to feature a mammoth 15.6-inch infotainment screen

2025 MG ZS Hybrid India Launch?

The updated MG ZS will make its way to India bringing the visual and feature changes to the Astor and ZS EV. It will be interesting to see if the hybrid powertrain makes it to the Indian market to take on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the only two hybrid compact SUVs on sale.

The new MG Astor and ZS EV are likely to arrive sometime next year or later, depending on market conditions. Meanwhile, MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce the Windsor EV in the market. The brand’s third EV will be a crossover and is slated to arrive on September 11, 2024.

First Published Date: