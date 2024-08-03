MG Windsor EV to launch soon: Five expected features

JSW MG Motor India is about to launch their third electric offering for the Indian EV market and it is going to be based on the Wuling Cloud EV that i

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a third electric entry into the Indian market, and the company confirmed on Thursday that the new model is going to be called the MG Windsor EV. The Windsor EV is essentially the Cloud EV which is sold under the Wuling brand in multiple foreign markets, including Indonesia. The car is classified as a CUV that blends the comfort of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV.

The company currently has two electric vehicle models available in India, the Comet EV and the ZS EV, and the Windsor EV is potentially going to be slotted in between the two. The car features a crossover design that comes with two charging inlets and a slim headlamp unit that sharpens the front fascia. The MG Windsor EV is expected to be launched soon during the festive season. Although the car has not been revealed in India, HT Auto paid a visit to the Indonesian Auto Show in July and conducted a thorough walkaround of the Wuling Cloud EV that was present on display. While it is on its way to our shores, here are the top five expected features of the Windsor EV: