MG Windsor EV Inspire edition vs MG Windsor EV: Key differences explained

MG India has added the Inspire Edition to the Windsor EV range, priced at ₹16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It slots between the lower Windsor EV and the higher-capacity Windsor EV Pro. The entry-level Windsor EV still starts at about ₹13.99 lakh, and the Pro model, for those looking at range, is positioned higher at about ₹18.10 lakh. With the new Inspire Edition, MG is clearly attempting to create a mid-positioned option for buyers who are willing to pay more than the entry variant but do not necessarily want to stretch all the way to the Pro.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV crosses 27,000 sales mark since September 2024. Check details

MG Windsor EV Inspire edition vs regular model: Design changes

From a design standpoint, all three versions share the same body structure and overall silhouette. The Windsor EV’s slightly raised stance and closed-off front fascia already give it a distinct electric crossover identity. However, the Inspire Edition introduces a more personalised aesthetic approach compared to the other two. It comes with dual-tone paint options, rose-gold exterior accents and subtle Inspire badging that serves more as a branding statement than a performance distinction.

These touches give it a slightly more expressive character without altering the fundamental design. The Pro model, on the other hand, remains more traditional in premium aesthetics and emphasizes finish quality over display playfulness.

MG Windsor EV Inspire edition vs regular model: Cabin and features enhancements

Inside the cabin, the standard Windsor EV is nicely appointed with amenities such as a panoramic roof, a giant touchscreen interface and connected vehicle technology. The Pro variant builds on this by enhancing the cabin atmosphere with a lighter interior tone and a slightly more refined material finish, making it feel suited to longer, more relaxed drives. The Inspire Edition does not add more functional tech over the base configuration but focuses on small lifestyle-oriented touches.

These include specially branded seat elements, 3D floor mats, an integrated dashcam and accessories that enhance day-to-day usability and cabin personalisation.

MG Windsor EV Inspire edition vs regular model: Specs

Mechanically, there is a clear distinction between the Pro and the other two versions. Both the standard Windsor EV and the Inspire Edition use a similar battery setup of around 38 kWh with a claimed range of approximately 331 km. Power output also remains identical at around 134 bhp and 200 Nm, which means real-world driving behaviour between these two will be nearly the same.

The Windsor EV Pro, however, stands apart with its larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and a significantly higher claimed range of 449 km. Without any alteration in power output, the distinction is in usable range and extended charging intervals, hence making the Pro more appropriate for city-to-city use.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: