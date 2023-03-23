HT Auto
MG Comet EV spotted on Indian roads ahead of the official launch

MG Motor India has announced that it will be launching its second electric vehicle in the Indian market soon. It will be called MG Comet and will be more affordable than the ZS EV. While we know how the MG Comet's exterior will look, the manufacturer is still testing the compact electric vehicle on Indian roads. Now, a test mule was spotted while it was doing road testing.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM
MG Comet is made primarily for city duties. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/jeo_mere_laal)
The Comet EV will have a battery pack of 17.3 kWh and the driving range would be between 200 to 250 km. So, it is strictly made for city duties. The charging time of the battery pack is of 8.5 hours and there is no DC charging facility on offer.

The top speed of the MG Comet EV will be around 100 kmph and there will be two driving modes on offer, Sport and Normal. MG Comet weighs 815 kg and has a two-door design. This means that the rear occupants have to move the front seats forward to climb into the backseat. MG has cleverly made the size of the door larger than usual to make it a bit easier for the rear occupants.

A look at the exterior of the MG Comet EV.
Despite being a budget-oriented electric vehicle, the interior is quite futuristic and modern. It gets a twin-screen layout for a digital driver's display while the second screen is for the infotainment system that runs on a different user interface than the current MG models.

Also Read : MG Hector on Agra station platform: Man booked for viral video

In terms of design, the MG Comet is quite funky looking with small dimensions. A steeply raked windscreen, tall height, flat rear window and a small wheelbase ensure that the Comet is easy to drive in cities. The cabin has a light theme and the large windows ensure that the cabin feels airy and not claustrophobic. Because of the limited space, the cabin is now very wide and the glovebox is also missing.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Comet electric vehicles EV
