MG Hector on Agra station platform: Man booked for viral video

A video of MG Hector SUV being driven on the platform of Agra Cantonment railway station has gone viral on social media. The video was shot for social media platforms to gain popularity. As soon as the video went viral, the railway authority has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. The incident has been reported within days after viral videos of two men throwing cash from a moving car in Gurugram. Both videos were shot to create reels for social media platforms and gain attention. However, both stunts have led to arrests and charges under law.

The viral video has sent the GRP and RPF in a tizzy. For them, the matter is very sensitive as no vehicles, including that of the security personnel, are allowed inside the station's platform. The incident, which reportedly took place on March 8, is currently being investigated. The video shows the car being driven recklessly on the platform with several passengers on the platform.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of the Jagdishpura, has reportedly been charged under the Railway Act. “Incident took place on March 8 at 11:30 pm due to a lapse in security. We're taking strict actions in this matter. An FIR has been registered against them under sections 159 and 147 of the Railway Act. Action is being taken against the employees who are involved," said Prashasti Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager, Agra Division.

Social media influencers often use daring car stunts to go viral and create sensation on social media channels like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Their stunts, which also involve breaking traffic rules like standing on roof of moving cars, are now being increasingly criticised and called out for the dangers associated with such actions.

Prince Dixit, one of the YouTube influencers, was arrested by Delhi Police for a video in which he and his friends were seen standing on roof of vehicles as they sped through a highway. Recently, two men seen throwing currency notes on road from a moving Maruti Baleno car in Gurugram, were arrested by police. Authorities have often used social media platforms to warn against such traffic violations, which could lead to hefty fines, even jail terms.

