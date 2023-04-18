MG Comet EV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation

MG Motor is all set to drive in the Comet EV, its second electric car, to India tomorrow, April 19. The carmaker has already started the production of the micro electric car which will be officially launched on Wednesday. MG Comet EV will join the ZS EV electric SUV in the carmaker's EV lineup in India. Depending on the price MG Motor launches the Comet EV, it is likely to take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 electric vehicles in India.

MG Comet EV is essentially a micro electric car which may remind some of the Mahindra Reva electric car from the past. However, it is much more powerful and packed with features which may attract the urban customers looking for an affordable EV for short trips. “With the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements," said Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer at MG Motor India, ahead of the launch.

MG Comet EV is based on the Air EV, an immensely popular electric car from its Chinese partner Wuling sold in the neighbouring country. The design elements are very similar to the Chinese EV, including the interiors which was teased by MG Motor in days leading up to the launch. The teaser images shared by the carmaker in the past few days show the Comet EV will come with a 10.25-inch dual screen, fully digital, for infotainment and instrumentation purposes. The mounted controls on the steering wheel of the Comet EV have been designed with inspiration from the Apple iPod.

According to reports, MG Comet EV will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with an expected range of around 250 kms on a single charge. The electric car will also likely to come with two driving modes - Normal and Sport. The top speed of Comet EV is likely to be restricted to just 100 kmph.

Being the smallest electric car on Indian roads, expect the MG Comet EV to be also one of the most affordable electric car in India. MG Motor had earlier said it planned to launch an EV at around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The expected price of the Comet EV is going to be around that same bracket. However, a ₹10-lakh price tag will not make it the most affordable EV in India. It will still be more expensive than the Tata Tiago EV which costs less than ₹10 lakh.

