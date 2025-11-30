Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise features and pricing explained

Mahindra has officially introduced the XEV 9S in India, marking its entry into the ground-up electric 7-seater SUV segment built on the INGLO platform. Launched at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the XEV 9S opens for bookings on January 14, 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin from January 23, 2026.

The model is offered in six variants, each building on the equipment list of the previous one. Here is a detailed breakdown of what each variant offers:

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above

The entry variant packs an extensive list of features despite its position in the lineup. It comes with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, both supporting superfast charging, enabling a 20–80 per cent charge in 20 minutes using a 180 kW DC charger for the 79 kWh version and a 140 kW DC charger for the 59 kWh unit. Power output stands at 210 kW (79 kWh) and 170 kW (59 kWh).

The variant includes premium mechanicals such as Electric Power Steering with Variable Gear Ratio, iLink Front Suspension, 5-Link Rear Suspension, MTV-CL technology, Frequency Dependent Damping, Low Rolling Resistance Tyres with NVH Reduction, and Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode.

Interior and comfort features include Panoramic Skyroof, Premium Fabric Upholstery, CapTouch Switches, 2nd Row Sliding Seats, 60:40 Split Seats with Multi-Step Recline, FATC with Rear AC Vents, and Tilt & Telescopic Steering.

Tech equipment includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 5G connectivity, BYOD In-Car Experience, Connected Features, and Built-in Amazon Alexa.

Safety essentials include Cruise Control, Rear Wiper & Washer, Rear Demister, and a 10-metre turning circle diameter.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Two Above

Building on Pack One Above, this variant introduces a 70 kWh battery pack with superfast charging via a 160 kW DC charger, generating 180 kW of power.

It adds higher-grade cabin materials, including Soft Leatherette-wrapped Interior Trims, Leatherette Seat Upholstery, and a Leatherette Steering Wheel.

A major upgrade is the addition of L2 ADAS with 1 Radar & 1 Vision Camera, along with a 360-degree Camera, Blind View Monitor, and Front Parking Sensors.

This variant also features a significant audio upgrade with Sonic Studio by Mahindra, 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio, and Dolby Atmos. Convenience additions include Wireless Charging, NFC Key, Ventilated 1st Row Seats, 6-way Adjustable Powered Driver Seat with Lumbar, Dual Zone ATC, Auto Dimming IRVM, BYOD, Mounting Provision, and Auto Fold ORVMs with Auto Tilt on Reverse.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three

Pack Three brings additional advancements with Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, LED DRLs with Centre Signature Lamp, Sequential Turn Indicators, and a Start-up Lighting Sequence.

Lighting and visibility improvements include Front Fog Lamps, Cornering Lamps, Auto Booster Lamps, and Acoustic Laminated Door Glass.

Safety receives a major boost with 7 Airbags (including Driver Knee Airbag) and L2+ ADAS with 5 Radars & 1 Vision Camera, along with Driver-Initiated Auto Lane Change, Lane Centring, Emergency Steering Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Front & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more.

Rear passengers benefit from Ventilated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row Snack Tray, and Second Row Window Sunshade. Premium touches include Electrically Deployed Flush Door Handles, Passive Keyless Entry, Advanced Air Filtration with AQI Display, and Dual Wireless Charging.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three Above

The top model, Pack Three Above, introduces further enhancements, including Night Trail, Carpet Lamps, CapTouch Switches on the Steering Wheel, and the more powerful Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon Chipset with 24 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage.

Additional tech features include AutoPark Assist, Video Calling, Drive Video Recording, VisionX (ARHUD), Eyedentity, DOMS, and Secure360, Live View & Recording.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise Pricing

Mahindra has positioned the XEV 9S across a wide price band, depending on battery pack and feature levels:

Variant Battery Pack Price (ex-showroom) Pack One Above 59 kWh ₹ 19.95 lakh Pack One Above 79 kWh ₹ 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above 70 kWh ₹ 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh ₹ 25.45 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh ₹ 29.45 lakh

The XEV 9S brings a feature-loaded, architecture-first approach to India’s growing electric SUV space. With a wide variant spread and multiple battery options, Mahindra is positioning the model to compete across segments while underscoring its commitment to the INGLO-based EV lineup.

