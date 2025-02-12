HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Love For Evs In The Air: Mahindra Be 6, Xev 9e Bookings Will Commence This Valentine's Day. Everything You Should Know

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings to begin on February 14

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are two electric SUVs launched under the new EV ranges from the brand, promising an affordable premium electric car experienc
...
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 are two electric SUVs in India launched in recent times. The homegrown automaker has already announced the complete price list of the XEV 9e and BE 6. Mahindra has already started offering the potential buyers test drives and now the OEM is ready to accept bookings for these SUVs from February 14.

The deliveries of the Pack Three variant of both the XEV 9e and BE 6 are slated to begin in mid-March 2025. Whereas, the deliveries of Pack Three Select and Pack Two will begin from June 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The deliveries of the entry-level variants, One and One Above will begin in August 2025.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
NA
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Mahindra has already dispatched 1,837 units of XEV 9e and Be 6 electric SUVs within two months of their prices being announced. The car manufacturer has produced 2,281 units of both electric SUVs and is expected to ramp up production in the coming months.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 to play crucial roles in OEM's EV strategy

Introduced on November 26 last year, the XEV 9e and BE 6 come Mahindra’s first-ever Born Electric range cars and are the first in a line of cars that will eventually include an electric version of Thar, Bolero and Scorpio at a later stage. Mahindra has already stated that these two electric SUVs will play a highly crucial role in the brand's future electric vehicle strategy.

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes priced from 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6 is available at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 comes as a more affordable electric SUV compared to the XEV 9e. Both SUVs come with a similar design philosophy, but there are distinctive styling elements as well. Also, both the XEV 9e and BE 6 share the same underpinning and a lot of other components as well. Both of them are offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 550 kilometres on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e XEV 9e Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.