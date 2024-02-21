Kwid EV-based Dacia Spring EV gets Duster-inspired looks and overhauled interior

Dacia took the wrap off its much-awaited updated version of Spring EV. The Kwid EV-based electric hatchback comes sporting a heavily updated design compared to the pre-facelift model. The revamped iteration of the electric hatchback comes adopting the automaker's latest design philosophy and looks like have taken inspiration from the new Duster . Clearly, this gives us a preview of what the Renault Kwid EV may look like.

The new Dacia Spring EV looks more contemporary and chunky than before., thanks to the Duster-inspired front grille LED headlamps. The SUV-style skid plate and bumper intakes too play a key role in enhancing its bold look. Moving to the side profile, the EV gets new design wheels, while the greenhouse area and large door handles come carried from the pre-updated model. However, the fenders have been tweaked slightly, while the C pillar gets a ribbon added in the updated model to give a crossover stance.

Moving to the back, it features a similarly adventurous makeover, sporting a black trim connecting the LED taillights through a beefy black strip. It gets a heavy dose of plastic cladding on the bumper, giving a sporty crossover vibe. The hatchback runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. The electric hatchback has received new colour options after the update, which include the Brick Red and Safari Beige paint shades.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard has received a significant update and looks modern. There is a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster complementing a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. However, entry-level models will miss out on these features. The AC vents, gear shifter, and dashboard-mounted tray have been redesigned, giving the interior a fresh feel. Being an electric car, the updated Spring EV offers a 35-litre capacity frunk in addition to a 308-litre capacity boot storage.

While a host of these design and feature updates enhance its appeal, on the powertrain front, it remains unchanged. Powering the EV is a 26.8 kWh battery pack that allows a 220 km range on a single charge. Specifications of the powertrain remain the same as before. Additionally, the car comes with a bi-directional charging capability that allows the owner to charge the car's battery to power electric devices.

