Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like. Know more here

Renault Kwid EV is one of the most expected electric cars in India for a long time. A potentially affordable small zero-emission car for commuting in and around the city, the Kwid EV could be a perfect car for consumers who seek to buy an electric car but are restricted by the high prices. Renault already sells an all-electric version of the Kwid in the form of the City K-ZE in China and in Europe as Dacia Spring. It immediately became the cheapest new electric car on sale. Based on the same Kwid, the Dacia Spring is a rebadged form of the small hatchback that is now set to receive an update.

The Dacia Spring EV is one of the most affordable electric cars sold in the European market. Built in China, the car is slated for a makeover for the 2024 model year and it has again fuelled the speculation of the Kwid EV's India launch. Interestingly, earlier this year in January, Renault hinted at its intention to launch a mass-market electric car in India, which indicated that a pure electric version of the Kwid hatchback could enter the Indian market that is witnessing a growing number of EVs here and increasing demand for them as well.

Renault Kwid is one of the most successful products of the French automaker in India to date. In fact, while Renault has discontinued all its previous models, the Kwid is still on sale in the country. Considering that it is not too much to expect that an electric car based on the Kwid would be introduced in the country. However, in order to achieve affordable pricing, Renault will have to build the car locally in India at its alliance plant in Chennai and source components locally as well.

Speaking about the range of the Dacia Spring EV, it gets energy from a single electric motor that churns out 44 hp of peak power in the base version and offers a 230 km range on a single charge.

