HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault India Crosses Ten Lakh Production Milestone. Check Details

Renault India crosses ten lakh production milestone. Check details

Renault India on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a production milestone of ten lakh units. The milestone model was a Kiger painted in Red that rolled out from the company's Chennai facility. The manufacturing site ahs a capacity of rolling out 480,000 units per annum, which has played a pivotal role in helping the carmaker achieve this feat.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 15:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 10,00,000th unit was a Renault Kiger finished in a Red hue.
The 10,00,000th unit was a Renault Kiger finished in a Red hue.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has committed major investment of 5,300 crore to support development of six products. Renault has already made substantial investments in manufacturing, technology, and talent, to create a robust production infrastructure.

Also Read : Renault Rafale teased. And no, it is not a fighter jet

Currently, the carmaker has three passenger vehicle models in its India portfolio - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. It exports these models to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa regions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Renault Duster
₹ 9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

All these models come with enhanced safety features as part of the brand's Human First Program. This program is designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants. These safety features include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), among others.

Earlier this month, the company started delivering BS6 Phase II compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models to customers. The advanced emission norms came into effect from April 1, 2023. These cars have been priced between 8.12 lakh and 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault currently has a network of more than 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints pan India, while it aims to keep expanding its footprint so as to better serve its customers in all areas. Further, it is working on attaining 90% localization for its upcoming products which is in line with the government's 'Make in India' mission.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 14:49 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
29% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 250 Rs. 350
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city