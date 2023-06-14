Renault India crosses ten lakh production milestone. Check details

Renault India on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a production milestone of ten lakh units. The milestone model was a Kiger painted in Red that rolled out from the company's Chennai facility. The manufacturing site ahs a capacity of rolling out 480,000 units per annum, which has played a pivotal role in helping the carmaker achieve this feat.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has committed major investment of ₹5,300 crore to support development of six products. Renault has already made substantial investments in manufacturing, technology, and talent, to create a robust production infrastructure.

Also Read : Renault Rafale teased. And no, it is not a fighter jet

Currently, the carmaker has three passenger vehicle models in its India portfolio - Kwid, Kiger and Triber. It exports these models to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa regions.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kwid ₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Renault Kiger ₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details DISCONTINUED Renault Duster ₹ 9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki S-presso ₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

All these models come with enhanced safety features as part of the brand's Human First Program. This program is designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants. These safety features include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), among others.

Earlier this month, the company started delivering BS6 Phase II compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models to customers. The advanced emission norms came into effect from April 1, 2023. These cars have been priced between ₹8.12 lakh and ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault currently has a network of more than 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints pan India, while it aims to keep expanding its footprint so as to better serve its customers in all areas. Further, it is working on attaining 90% localization for its upcoming products which is in line with the government's 'Make in India' mission.

First Published Date: