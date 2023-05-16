HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Rafale Teased. And No, It Is Not A Fighter Jet

Renault Rafale teased. And no, it is not a fighter jet

What is common between Renault and Rafale? Both are French manufacturers but well, that's it. That's it till now because Renault Rafale has now been officially teased as a mid-size crossover that takes inspiration from the name of the formidable fighter jet that has been manufactured since the 1930s.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 19:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This teaser image of Rafale crossover was released by Renault.
This teaser image of Rafale crossover was released by Renault.

Built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-CD platform, Renault Rafale is essentially a variant of the Austral compact SUV that is already offered in select markets by the French auto giant. But while the Austral was officially launched late 2022, Renault Rafale will be showcased in its entirety at the upcoming Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, on Thursday.

Renault is making big claims about the Renault crossover but does it have the ferocious speed that the fighter jet is (also) known for? “The name 'Rafale' immediately brings to mind technology, performance and a sense of daring, as well as driving pleasure and agility," Sylvia Dos Santos of Renault's global marketing team said in a press statement.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 19:29 PM IST
TAGS: Rafale Renault Rafale
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city