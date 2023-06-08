Renault Kiger, Triber AMT cars, compliant with BS6 II, start reaching customers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 08, 2023

The cars have been priced between 8.12 lakh and 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The advanced emission norms came into effect from April 1, 2023

These models have also been equipped with enhanced safety features

 These include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control System

 Check product page

Kiger is powered by 1.0-litre Turbo petrol or a 1.0-litre Energy Petrol engine 

The engine comes mated to an XTronic CVT or a five-speed Easy-R AMT unit

Triber sources power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine

Both the cars come with 4-star adult safety rating

Renault recently achieved the milestone of selling nine lakh units in the country
