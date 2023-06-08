Renault Kiger, Triber AMT cars, compliant with BS6 II, start reaching customers

The cars have been priced between ₹8.12 lakh and ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The advanced emission norms came into effect from April 1, 2023
These models have also been equipped with enhanced safety features
These include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control System
Kiger is powered by 1.0-litre Turbo petrol or a 1.0-litre Energy Petrol engine
The engine comes mated to an XTronic CVT or a five-speed Easy-R AMT unit
Triber sources power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine
Both the cars come with 4-star adult safety rating
Renault recently achieved the milestone of selling nine lakh units in the country