Home Auto Electric Vehicles India Bound Kia Ev9 Shows Off Its Power In A Scary Style, Electrocutes A Human With 1 Million Volts. Details Here

India-bound Kia EV9 shows off its power in a scary style, electrocutes a human

Kia EV9 electric SUV has grabbed a lot of attention globally since its introduction. The SUV was showcased in concept form in India at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year in February. In the meantime, the South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai group has performed a scary stunt to show off the power of the Kia EV9. The automaker electrocuted a human with one million volts of electricity.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM
Kia has electrocuted a human with one million volts of electricity just to show off the capability of the EV9 electric SUV.
Well-known car enthusiast, model and driver Jodie Kidd has been electrocuted with one million volts of electricity to show off Kia EV9's power. The automaker has said that despite a million volts of electricity passing through her body, she is fine. The car brand also revealed the stunt was performed to promote the EV9 SUV, in which Kidd was given a chain mail suit that acted as a Faraday cage and placed next to a lightning machine. The suit protected her from the million volts of electricity that were emitted by the machine. The stunt also allowed arcs of electricity to shoot out of the model's fingers.

Also Read : Kia EV9 global deliveries to begin soon. When is India launch? Read here

Watch: Kia unveils EV9 Concept electric vehicle at Auto Expo

Speaking about the experience, Kidd said that being electrocuted was one of the most petrifying things she has ever done, but it was an amazing experience for her. “Not many people can say they have had a million volts through their body and been able to shoot lightning with their fingers," she further added.

Speaking of the Kia EV9, the pure electric premium SUV promises a range of 483 km on a single charge. It comes with a seven-person seating layout and Kia describes it as a family-oriented electric SUV. Initially, the electric car will be available in the US market and later it will be introduced to other global markets. Besides a unique and eye-catching sharp contoured design, the Kia EV9 also gets a wide range of advanced technology-aided features.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST
