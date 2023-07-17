Kia EV9 global deliveries to begin soon. When is India launch? Read here

Kia introduced the EV9 concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year. Recently, the South Korean auto giant owned by the Hyundai Group launched the EV9 in its home country. Also, the automaker has announced that soon the company will start shipping the EV9 electric SUV to the global markets. Interestingly, this announcement comes soon after Kia India hinted that it will bring the EV9 into the Indian market by 2025. Earlier this month, during the unveiling of the Kia Seltos facelift in India, the automaker said that it will bring three new cars into the country by 2025 and among them, two will be electric vehicles.

The automaker has claimed that in the very first month, in June 2023, Kia delivered 1,337 units of the EV9 electric SUV. In South Korea, it sold 1,334 units, while three units were exported to other markets. Another major seller for the brand in the electric vehicle segment has been the Kia EV6. In June this year, Kia EV6 sold 9,217 units, up 65 per cent from the same month a year ago and roughly in line with April and May this year.

Also Read : Kia EV9 breaks cover: All the technologies and features

Watch: Kia unveils EV9 Concept electric vehicle at Auto Expo

Kia EV6 is also available in India as well, as the automaker's first electric car in the country. In total, EV6 and EV9 wholesale figures amounted to 10,554 units for the automaker. Kia says that this shows the high growth potential of its electric vehicles. In 2023 alone, Kia EV6 and EV9 models have sold more than 56,000 units, registering 38 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2022.

Speaking about Kia's India product strategy, the automaker has said that it aims to bring the Carnival MPV to India as well alongside the EV9 and another electric car. Besides that, the company is slated to announce the price of the Seltos facelift soon, which has been unveiled in India earlier this month and launched in the global markets earlier this year.

First Published Date: