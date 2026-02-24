JSW MG’s Next EV? Chery iCar V23 spied testing in India

JSW MG Motor India is considering launching new electric vehicles, and one of the potential candidates has recently been spied on our shores for the first time. The company has a tie-up with the Chinese automaker Chery and could very well rebadge the latter’s cars for the Indian market. To this end, it is the Chery iCar V23 that has been caught testing and is expected to make its way here in early 2027.

The Chery iCar V23 is an electric SUV measuring 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width, and 1,845 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2730 mm and can be had in both RWD and AWD options.

Chery iCar V23: Design highlights

The Chery iCar V23 brings a neo-retro design within a boxy silhouette and draws style cues from multiple classic models

The SUV brings a neo-retro design in a boxy silhouette and draws inspiration from multiple classic models. The front-end derives styling cues from the iconic 40 series Toyota Land Cruisers, while the rear end harks back to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. From the side, it looks like the Land Rover Defender.

Chery iCar V23: Interior and tech

Stepping inside the V23 reveals minimalist interiors with a flat, layered dashboard design. At the centre, you get a large, floating infotainment touchscreen with what appears to be an HVAC panel with a mix of touch-capacitive and physical controls below. The driver is treated with a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, but there is no dedicated instrument cluster.

The SUV further offers an ADAS suite with features such as autonomous emergency braking, front collision avoidance aids, lane driving aids, hill start assist, and more.

Chery iCar V23: Battery and range

The Chery iCar V23 offers both RWD and AWD variants, with the latter enabling a single-charge CLTC-certified range of up to 501 km

The Chery iCar V23 offers a broad range of powertrain variants with two battery pack options: the 59.93 kWh unit with the RWD variants enables a 401 km single-charge range (CLTC), while the 81.76 kWh battery pack that powers the AWD variants increases range to 501 km (CLTC).

The single-motor RWD variants deliver 136 PS and 180 Nm of peak torque. The dual-motor AWD versions churn out 211 PS and 292 Nm of peak torque and can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.5 seconds before topping out at 140 kmph.

