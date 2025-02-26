HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev Blackstorm Launched In India. Check What's Different

MG Comet EV Blackstorm launched in India. Check what's different

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 10:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The prices of the MG Comet EV starts at 4.99 lakh ex-showroom, if the customer opts for the battery rental plans.
MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard model.
MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard model.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition has been launched in India at 7.80 lakh + battery rental of 2.5 per km. As of now, the price of the new special edition without the battery rental option has not been unveiled. The booking amount has been set to 11,000 and the deliveries should start soon. The new special edition is positioned as the new top-end variant of the Comet EV which does make sense.

What are the exterior changes to the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition now comes with Starry Black exterior colour scheme. The Comet EV nameplate is carved indark chrome while the ‘Internet Inside’ badge is finished in black. There are also red accents on the exterior. So, the badging, wheel covers, faux skid plate and turn indicator surrounds are now in red. It is important to note that these accents come as a part of the accessory pack.

The interior of the MG Comet EV is now finished in an all-black theme.
The interior of the MG Comet EV is now finished in an all-black theme.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 - 9.84 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

What are the interior changes to the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition gets changes to the interior as well. These come in the form of an all-black colour scheme along with the word ‘BLACKSTORM’ embroidered in red on the leatherette seats. Apart from this, there is also red stitching on the seats. JSW MG Motor India has also added four speakers to the Comet EV Blackstorm edition.

What are the specifications of the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

Under the hood, there are no changes to the MG Comet EV. It continues to come with a 17.4 kWh battery pack that also supports DC fast charging. It has a claimed range of 230 km.

Also Read : MG Hector gets benefits of up to 2.40 lakh

Commenting on this, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The modern-day Indian car buyers are seeking choices that are unique and are a representation of their personality. They are gravitating towards bolder colour options, that sets them apart and make their choices stand-out. We are delighted to launch the Comet Blackstorm that promises to enhance everyday commute by infusing style and sophistication. The Comet Blackstorm highlights our dedication of constantly meeting our customers’ evolving needs by regularly refreshing our line-up."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: JSW MG Motor India MG Motor India Comet EV electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.