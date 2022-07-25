HT Auto
In pics: Switch eScrambler can run 150 km on a single charge, generates 70 hp

Switch eScrambler electric motorcycle's pre-booking has commenced, and it is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM
Switch eScrambler comes with a bare minimum appearance and gets classic scrambler silhouette.
Switch eScrambler comes with a bare minimum appearance and gets classic scrambler silhouette.
Switch eScrambler gets a minimalist and compact fully digital dashboard.
Switch eScrambler gets a minimalist and compact fully digital dashboard.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel from the electric powertrain of the Switch eScrambler.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel from the electric powertrain of the Switch eScrambler.
Switch eScrambler is built on an all-aluminium alloy frame that is sturdy and lightweight at the same time besides offering a minimalist approach to the motorcycle.
Switch eScrambler is built on an all-aluminium alloy frame that is sturdy and lightweight at the same time besides offering a minimalist approach to the motorcycle.
First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric motorcycle electric mobility EV
