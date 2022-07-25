In pics: Switch eScrambler can run 150 km on a single charge, generates 70 hp
Switch eScrambler electric motorcycle's pre-booking has commenced, and it is slated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023.
Switch eScrambler comes with a bare minimum appearance and gets classic scrambler silhouette.
Switch eScrambler gets a minimalist and compact fully digital dashboard.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel from the electric powertrain of the Switch eScrambler.
Switch eScrambler is built on an all-aluminium alloy frame that is sturdy and lightweight at the same time besides offering a minimalist approach to the motorcycle.
