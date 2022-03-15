HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Oben Rorr Gets Eye Catching Design, Promises 100 Km Top Speed

In pics: Oben Rorr gets eye-catching design, promises 100 km top speed

Oben Rorr is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in just three seconds and it can run up to 200 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 06:48 PM
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
1/5 Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. Both the wheels get disc brakes.
2/5 Oben Rorr runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. Both the wheels get disc brakes.
Oben Rorr runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. Both the wheels get disc brakes.
Oben Rorr runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. Both the wheels get disc brakes.
Oben Rorr gets a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light.
3/5 Oben Rorr gets a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light.
Oben Rorr gets a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light.
Oben Rorr gets a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light.
Oben Rorr's battery comes with a three years warranty, while the motor too gets three years warranty.
4/5 Oben Rorr's battery comes with a three years warranty, while the motor too gets three years warranty.
Oben Rorr's battery comes with a three years warranty, while the motor too gets three years warranty.
Oben Rorr's battery comes with a three years warranty, while the motor too gets three years warranty.
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,999 (ex-showroom).
5/5 Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,999 (ex-showroom).
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom).
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 06:48 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Rorr electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle elecric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city