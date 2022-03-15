In pics: Oben Rorr gets eye-catching design, promises 100 km top speed
Oben Rorr is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in just three seconds and it can run up to 200 km on a single charge.
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers. Both the wheels get disc brakes.
Oben Rorr gets a circular LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light.
Oben Rorr's battery comes with a three years warranty, while the motor too gets three years warranty.
Oben Rorr comes as the first electric bike from Oben EV, priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 06:48 PM IST
