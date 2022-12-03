In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter that weighs 16.5 kg and is built with automotive-grade magnesium.
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter.
The Lavoie Series 1 electric scooter promises 50 km range on a single charge.
The Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter comes with an interesting traffic deterrence system.
The scooter gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes front headlamp, a rear lighting setup and side floodlights.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
The scooter comes with a Flowfold system that can be activated with the press of one button.
The Flowfold system folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem for easy storage.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS