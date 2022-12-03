HT Auto
In pics: Check what's special in this McLaren Series 1 e-scooter

McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter that weighs 16.5 kg and is built with automotive-grade magnesium.
03 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter.
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter.
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter.
McLaren subsidiary Lavoie has built the Series 1 electric scooter.
The Lavoie Series 1 electric scooter promises 50 km range on a single charge.
The Lavoie Series 1 electric scooter promises 50 km range on a single charge.
The Lavoie Series 1 electric scooter promises 50 km range on a single charge.
The Lavoie Series 1 electric scooter promises 50 km range on a single charge.
The Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter comes with an interesting traffic deterrence system.
The Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter comes with an interesting traffic deterrence system.
The Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter comes with an interesting traffic deterrence system.
The Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter comes with an interesting traffic deterrence system.
The scooter gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes front headlamp, a rear lighting setup and side floodlights.
The scooter gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes front headlamp, a rear lighting setup and side floodlights.
The scooter gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes front headlamp, a rear lighting setup and side floodlights.
The scooter gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes front headlamp, a rear lighting setup and side floodlights.

The scooter comes with a Flowfold system that can be activated with the press of one button.
The scooter comes with a Flowfold system that can be activated with the press of one button.
The scooter comes with a Flowfold system that can be activated with the press of one button.
The scooter comes with a Flowfold system that can be activated with the press of one button.
The Flowfold system folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem for easy storage.
The Flowfold system folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem for easy storage.
The Flowfold system folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem for easy storage.
The Flowfold system folds the front and rear wheel hinges and collapses the stem for easy storage.
