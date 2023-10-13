In pics: BMW iX2 electric SUV makes digital debut with 449 km range
BMW iX2 will come competing with rivals such as the Volvo C40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 13 Oct 2023, 09:29 AM 1/7 BMW has taken the wrap off its all-new electric car iX2, which comes as the bigger sibling of the iX1, which was launched in India earlier this year. Also, the iX2 is based on the second generation internal combustion engine-powered X2 compact crossover. The BMW iX2 is slated to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this month. 2/7 BMW has dubbed the all-new iX2 as a premium compact Sports Activity Coupe (SAC). Along with its internal combustion engine-powered sibling the second generation X2, it comes with an optional illuminated kidney grille, just like on the larger X6, while LED headlights are offered as standard. Being an EV, the iX2 has traded in the conventional radiator grille in favour of a closed panel. 3/7 The electric compact luxury crossover gets same LED headlamps and LED taillights as the new generation X2. It gets a clean side profile that boasts minimal dynamic lines and body integrated door handles, while the coupe like roofline gives the car additional visual appeal. 4/7 Dimensionally, the all-new BMW iX2 electric crossover measures 4,554 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,560 mm in height. Also, it weighs 2,020 kilograms. The EV will compete with rivals like the Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo C40 Recharge. 5/7 The main USP inside the cabin of the BMW iX2 is the BMW Curved Display that combines a fully digital instrument cluster with a large touchscreen infotainment system into a single glass panel, which is powered by the automaker's iDrive 9. The layered dashboard, soft touch panels instead of physical buttons enhance the premium quotient further. 6/7 Charging the BMW iX2 electric compact crossover to 100 per cent from zero takes six and a half hours. It gets an optional 22 kW three-phase AC charger, which can completely charge the battery in three hours and 45 minutes. BMW also claimed that using DC fast charging system, the iX2 can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes. 7/7 The BMW iX2 is available in a single variant and gets power from a 64.8 kWh battery combined with dual electric motors, each powering one axle and channeling power to all four wheels. The electric powerplant is capable of churning out 308 bhp peak power and 494 Nm maximum torque, which makes it identical to BMW iX1 xDrive30. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds at 180 kmph top speed.
13 Oct 2023, 09:29 AM IST