Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Ather Introduces Smart Helmet, Halo

In Pics: Ather introduces smart helmet, Halo

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM
Follow us on:
  • Ather Energy has launched a new smart helmet in the Indian market at their Community Day.
1/10 Ather Energy introduces the Halo smart helmet at their Community Day in India, priced at 12,999. The Halo Bit, a module for Ather's half-face helmets, is also available for 4,999.
2/10 Ather Energy's new Halo smart helmet features WearDetect technology, automatically turning on and connecting to your mobile phone when worn
3/10 Ather Halo uses speakers from Harman Kardon so that they can deliver high-quality audio.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.10 - 1.45 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450 Apex
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon157 km
₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/10 The Ather Halo smart helmet, equipped with speakers from Harman Kardon, delivers high-quality audio. Additionally, the helmet features WearDetect technology, automatically turning on and connecting to your mobile phone when worn.
5/10 The Ather Halo helmets come with WearDetect technology which can detect when the rider wears the helmet and it turns on and connects to the mobile phone automatically.
6/10 Ather Halo has a new feature called Ather ChitChat which enables helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion.
7/10 Ather has also developed an ISI and DOT-rated custom half-face helmet, which will be available to all customers soon and will be compatible with Halo Bit. 
8/10 The Ather Halo helmets will be offered in two colour options. The helmet will be connected to the scooter as well so the rider would be able to control it through the joystick on the left switchgear of the scooter.
9/10 With the Halo, Ather wants to transform helmets from a mere compulsion to an integral part of a fun, engaging ride. 
10/10 The Ather Halo is aimed at extedning the experience to the pillion with features such as ChitChat and music sharing.
First Published Date: 07 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST
TAGS: ather ather halo ather rizta electric vehicle electric two wheeler
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS