In a first, Mahindra offers virtual test drive of XUV400 EV ahead of launch

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its first electric SUV - the XUV400 - in India in the next few weeks. Unveiled earlier this year, the XUV400 is the first EV among at least five new generation electric vehicles to be launched by the carmaker in the country in coming years. Ahead of the launch, Mahindra and Mahindra has launched a virtual platform for enhanced buying experience of the electric SUV called the XUV400 verse. It is a metaverse platform that offers virtual showroom with options for customers to customise their XUV400 and even take a test drive.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 11:34 AM
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the XUV400 verse which offer a virtual buying experience of the upcoming electric vehicle, including test drives.
While virtual showrooms are not new, an experience behind the wheels from the comfort of home is unique for any Indian carmaker. The user needs to login and enter the showroom for a test drive. It appears like a video game from the point of view of a driver behind the wheels of the XUV400. The metaverse offers multiple modes and camera views for the virtual test drive. However, it is far from what a real world experience would be.

The metaverse also offers option for potential customers to choose their favourite colour for the XUV400. Through guided or customised showroom visits, one can configure their choice of XUV400 through 3D simulation. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The XUV400verse will enable us to create a superior customer experience. We invite our community of young SUV buyers and enthusiasts to plug into this experience with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes. We are providing an environment that resonates with our next generation of tech-savvy customers, offering them an innovative and immersive experience."

Mahindra XUV400 is going to be the second made-in-India electric SUV after the Tata Nexon EV. The XUV400 comes as the highest-range electric SUV that has been made in India. The Mahindra electric SUV promises to run 456 km on a single charge. This puts the Mahindra XUV400 on top of the Tata Nexon EV, which is capable of running 437 km range on a single charge.

Mahindra also claims the XUV400 will be the fastest electric SUV made in India. The Mahindra XUV400 EV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds, faster than the Tata Nexon EV, which reaches the same mark from a standstill position in around nine seconds.

Mahindra XUV400 EV gets power from a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can be topped up in less than an hour using fast charging technology, claims Mahindra.

Besides the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 aims to compete with rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Mahindra and Mahindra Electric car Electric vehicle
