Hyundai recalls 1.45 lakh electric cars in the US. What's the problem?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Nov 2024, 09:06 AM
  • Hyundai dealers have been tasked with inspecting recalled electric vehicles and make repairs free of cost.
Hyundai Motor has issued a recall order for around 1.45 lakh of its electric cars in the US market. It is reported that suspected vehicles run the risk of losing drive power. The company currently offers all-electric models like Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the US.

The recall order has been announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the US auto safety regulator has further informed that the integrated charging control units are likely to get damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

As per media reports, Hyundai dealers in the country have been tasked with inspecting the recalled vehicles and if a problem is confirmed, the software will be updated while the fuse too will be replaced at no cost to the car owner.

The recall order covers Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 as well as Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 and Genesis G80 electrified variants from model years 2022-2025. Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai Motor Corporation.

Also Read : 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV unveiled with 620-km range. Key highlights to know

Hyundai's EV charge in the US

Hyundai has been gradually upping its EV game in the world's second-largest car market and managed to sell close to 62,000 units in the first half of the ongoing calendar year. This was an impressive 60.8 per cent increase over sales in the same time period of 2023. Models like the two Ioniqs as well as Kona have seen increased traction.

The company has also invested around $5.54 billion into a facility which will manufacture EVs and batteries for EVs. The under-construction facility is located in Georgia and is expected to generate over 8,000 jobs. It will also have the ability to roll out as many as three lakh units per annum once fully functional.

Even at present, Hyundai is among the top sellers of EVs in the US, trailing only Tesla and GM. The Hyundai group as a whole has around 10.8 per cent market share in the US EV field of play and the new facility is likely to further improve performance.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2024, 09:06 AM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 6 Ioniq 5 Hyundai EV electric car electric vehicle

