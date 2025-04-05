Hyundai Ioniq 6: Here are 3 key details we about the new EV streamliner so far

At the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the updated IONIQ 6 and its sportier N Line variant, redefining the sedan’s identity to an electrified streamliner. Building upon the original award-winning design, the facelifted IONIQ 6 blends refined aesthetics, functionality and futuristic tech. The unveiling also included a glimpse of the upcoming high-performance IONIQ 6 N Line signalling Hyundai’s push toward a sportier edition of the streamliner.

1 Design Hyundai has refined the IONIQ 6’s signature electrified streamliner shape, emphasising smoother body flow and natural proportions under the design philosophy of ‘Pure Flow, Refined.’ The updated model features an elevated hood and an extended ducktail spoiler, replacing the previous-generation spoiler while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency. A new shark-nose front design and a black garnish running along the lower body and doors further enhance the vehicle’s sleek and dynamic appearance.

2 Futuristic lighting and wide stance The IONIQ 6 facelift introduces a sharper and more futuristic lighting setup, featuring separate slim Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and main headlamps for a more distinct front-end identity. The horizontal design elements across the front and rear give the car a wider and more planted stance. At the rear, a redesigned bumper with modern chrome garnishing complements the front-end enhancements while the removal of the prominent rear spoiler contributes to a cleaner and more fluid silhouette.

3 Interior Hyundai continues its ‘Mindful Cocoon’ design approach for the interior aiming for an intuitive and comfortable cabin experience. The steering wheel has been redesigned while the door trims now feature upgraded materials for a more premium touch. Additionally, the center console has been reworked to improve storage and accessibility. The climate control system now boasts a larger digital display, making temperature adjustments more user-friendly.

