HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 6 Bags World Car Of The Year Crown; Wins Two More Titles

Hyundai Ioniq 6 bags World Car of the Year crown; wins two more titles

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV has won the title of the World Car of the Year at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on Thursday. The electric streamliner also bagged World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year titles. The EV was lauded by an international jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 13:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV (AP)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV (AP)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV (AP)
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

The car was praised for its unique aerodynamic design and its all-electric range. Ioniq 6 was chosen for these titles from the top three finalists, all of which were launched in 2022. This is the second time Hyundai has won triple honors at the World Car Awards. Last year, the Ioniq 5 EV was the winner in the same categories. “This honor reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company.

Also Read : Confirmed: Hyundai's new small SUV will launch soon in India

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the second model in the company's dedicated all-electric lineup brand, Ioniq. It is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture that offers 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities. The EV is capable of going from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Ioniq 6
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The EV is rated to deliver a range of 614 km on a single charge on WLTP. The standard 2WD model with 18-inch tire achieves WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km.

The electric model gets a spacious interior and features a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity with over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The vehicle rides on an elongated 2,950 mm wheelbase. Some other features include Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), all of which enhance driving experience.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 also won ‘Saloon of the Year’ Award at the 2023 GQ Car Awards and ‘New Car of the Year’ hosted by Le Guide de l’auto. It also achieved a five-star safety rating and ‘Best in Class’ selection in the ‘Large Family Car’ category from Euro NCAP.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Hyundai India Hyundai
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city