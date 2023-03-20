Hyundai group records 70% growth in plug-in car sales in February 2023

Hyundai Motor Company has claimed that its global plug-in vehicle sales surged rapidly in February 2023, registering a whopping 70 per cent growth last month compared to the same month a year ago. The automobile group, consisting of Hyundai and Genesis brands, stated that its total plug-in vehicle sales were up by 70 per cent to 30,364 units last month, including 25,172 units of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and 5192 units of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV). This marked a 77 per cent growth for the BEVs and a 44 per cent sales surge for the PHEVs.

The South Korean automobile group stated that its global vehicle sales in February this year amounted to 327,718 units, which is 7.3 per cent more than a year ago. So far, in 2023, the auto company sold 637,841 vehicles, up 8.5 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. While revealing these figures, Hyundai Motor Company has said that its focus is on the quickly expanding plug-in electric car sales, which in February his year reached new record levels.

Also Read : Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch tomorrow: Expected price and all you need to know

The auto manufacturer group also stated that it maintained EV sales momentum by selling over 20,000 units in February, led by the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, which accounted for more than half of the total BEV sales. Hyundai, responsible for most of the group's plug-in car sales, noted a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale shipments with 28,599 units, a new monthly record.

Similar Products Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Ioniq 6 ₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Kona Electric cc | Electric | Automatic ₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Electric | Automatic ₹44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Jeep Wrangler 1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Audi A6 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl ₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Byd Seal | Electric | Automatic ₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Hyundai alone sold 23,407 units of BEVs last month, marking 71 per cent growth. Genesis, the luxury car brand under the group, sold 1,765 units of all-electric cars, including models like the GV60, GV70 and G80. This registered 206 per cent YoY growth for the automaker.

First Published Date: