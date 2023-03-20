HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Group Records 70% Growth In Plug In Car Sales In February 2023

Hyundai group records 70% growth in plug-in car sales in February 2023

Hyundai Motor Company has claimed that its global plug-in vehicle sales surged rapidly in February 2023, registering a whopping 70 per cent growth last month compared to the same month a year ago. The automobile group, consisting of Hyundai and Genesis brands, stated that its total plug-in vehicle sales were up by 70 per cent to 30,364 units last month, including 25,172 units of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and 5192 units of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV). This marked a 77 per cent growth for the BEVs and a 44 per cent sales surge for the PHEVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor Company claims its BEVs and PHEV sales surged by 77 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, in February 2023.
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023, is the second electric offering from the automaker in India.
The price of Ioniq 5 stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.95 lakh.
The automaker informs the electric car has already received over 650 bookings and deliveries will begin in March.
The vehicle is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The electric car is powered by a PMS motor which is mounted on the rear axle. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and promises range up to 631 km.
It generates a power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
The interior comes with 12.3-inch dual screens with Hyundai's latest interface. 
Features such as Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system along with dual-zone climate control are available. 
The electric car also offers ventilated seats.
Hyundai shares the other accessories used in the interior come from sustainable materials.
Hyundai Motor Company claims its BEVs and PHEV sales surged by 77 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, in February 2023.
View all Images
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023, is the second electric offering from the automaker in India.
1/10
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023, is the second electric offering from the automaker in India.
The price of Ioniq 5 stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.95 lakh.
2/10
The price of Ioniq 5 stands at 44.95 lakh.
The automaker informs the electric car has already received over 650 bookings and deliveries will begin in March.
3/10
The automaker informs the electric car has already received over 650 bookings and deliveries will begin in March.
The vehicle is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
4/10
The vehicle is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The electric car is powered by a PMS motor which is mounted on the rear axle. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and promises range up to 631 km.
5/10
The electric car is powered by a PMS motor which is mounted on the rear axle. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and promises range up to 631 km.
It generates a power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
6/10
It generates a power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
The interior comes with 12.3-inch dual screens with Hyundai's latest interface. 
7/10
The interior comes with 12.3-inch dual screens with Hyundai's latest interface. 
Features such as Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system along with dual-zone climate control are available. 
8/10
Features such as Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system along with dual-zone climate control are available. 
The electric car also offers ventilated seats.
9/10
The electric car also offers ventilated seats.
Hyundai shares the other accessories used in the interior come from sustainable materials.
10/10
Hyundai shares the other accessories used in the interior come from sustainable materials.

The South Korean automobile group stated that its global vehicle sales in February this year amounted to 327,718 units, which is 7.3 per cent more than a year ago. So far, in 2023, the auto company sold 637,841 vehicles, up 8.5 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. While revealing these figures, Hyundai Motor Company has said that its focus is on the quickly expanding plug-in electric car sales, which in February his year reached new record levels.

Also Read : Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch tomorrow: Expected price and all you need to know

The auto manufacturer group also stated that it maintained EV sales momentum by selling over 20,000 units in February, led by the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, which accounted for more than half of the total BEV sales. Hyundai, responsible for most of the group's plug-in car sales, noted a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale shipments with 28,599 units, a new monthly record.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Ioniq 6
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Hyundai alone sold 23,407 units of BEVs last month, marking 71 per cent growth. Genesis, the luxury car brand under the group, sold 1,765 units of all-electric cars, including models like the GV60, GV70 and G80. This registered 206 per cent YoY growth for the automaker.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Genesis
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city