Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Compact electric SUV showdown

The compact electric SUV segment in India currently bears witness to several new entries catering to a wide range of buyer preferences. In 2024, the segment saw the debut of the Mahindra BE 6, which garnered a lot of attention with its futuristic design. January 2025 brought the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric, which took the more conventional route. Both were among the most anticipated launches from the respective carmaker, each bringing a lot to the table. If you are interested in owning a compact e-SUV but cannot decide between the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6, here is a comprehensive variant-wise breakdown of what each has to offer:

Hyundai Creta Electric Executive vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack One:

The base model is priced at ₹17.99 lakh, ex-showroom and is only available with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack. For its exterior, it sports quad-beam LED headlights, air flaps, auto folding ORVM, rear wiper with washer and an electric tailgate release. Meanwhile the cabin is treated with fabric upholstery and a floating central console. The Creta Electric Executive features dual 10.25 inch screens, where one serves as the touchscreen infotainment and the other as the digital instrument cluster. The car brings a six-speaker audio setup, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, quad-beam LED headlights, manual seat height adjust, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders. In terms of safety, the base variant of the Creta Electric gets hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, six airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line vs Creta Electric – Here’s what differentiates the three versions

The entry-level variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at ₹19.40 lakh, ex-showroom and gets features such as cruise control, Bi-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights. It rides on 18-inch alloys with aero covers and low rolling resistance tyres. The BE 6 comes with electric power steering with multiple drive modes and features multi-step regen with auto mode and Single Pedal Drive.

The cabin gets twin 12.3-inch screens with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there is additionally a four-speaker setup. The BE 6 further features climate control with cabin pre-cooling, rear AC vents, and a cooled glovebox. Safety features include driver drowsiness detection, an electronic parking brake and a brake-by-wire system, rear parking sensors with HD camera, low tyre pressure indicator, and six airbags.

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above:

Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, marking one of the biggest car launches in India this year.

At ₹18.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Creta Electric Smart brings rear window sunshades, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and a six-way power adjustable driver seat in addition to the features that are available on the Executive variant. On the exterior, the SUV gets LED taillights, roof rails, and turn indicators on the ORVMs. Just like the entry-level variant, the Creta Electric Smart is also limited to the 42 kWh battery pack.

Next comes the BE 6 Pack One Above which is priced at ₹21 lakh, ex-showroom. This variant rides on R19 wheels with aero covers and gets a fixed glass roof. Further features over the base model include TPMS, an automatic windshield defogger, a wireless charging pad in the front row, an auto-dimming IRVM, and dual-zone climate control.

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two:

The Mahindra BE 6 is built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, known as INGLO.

The Creta Electric Smart (O) is the base variant for the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack but is also offered with the 42 kWh battery pack. The Smart (O) with 42 kWh battery pack is priced at ₹19.50 lakh, ex-showroom, while the 51.4 kWh battery pack (Long Range) is priced at ₹21.50 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of features, the Smart (O) does not add much over the Smart variant but does put on rear LED reading lights and a panoramic sunroof. The larger battery pack option also brings a battery heater.

The BE 6 Pack Two is priced from ₹22.40 lakh,ex-showroom, featuring Level 2 ADAS, which includes one radar and one camera. This model brings Adaptive Cruise Control, front parking sensors, cornering lamps, front fog lamps, sequential turn indicators and a start-up lighting sequence. The cabin features soft fabric-wrapped elements and 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support. This variant is NFC key compatible and brings rear AC vents and a rear parcel shelf.

Hyundai Creta Electric Premium vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select:

The Hyundai Creta Electric Premium is the top-spec variant for the 42 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹20 lakh, ex-showroom. This variant is not available with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. The model adds on vehicle-to-load functionality which allows occupants to use the three-point power socket positioned below the second row to power various appliances including coffee machines and more. The Creta Electric Premium also gets an eight-speaker Bose sound system and level 2 ADAS features which include Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control and more.

Also Read : Is Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two the most value-for-money variant? Here’s why

Priced at ₹25 lakh, ex-showroom, The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select gets adaptive suspension and C-shaped LED DRLs alongside centre animation tail lights. This variant sports 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seat upholstery, and the cabin gets soft leatherette accents throughout. There are touch-sensitive buttons integrated into the console and steering wheel. The car features dual wireless charging in the front row and brings a six-way power-adjustalbe driver’s seat with two-way manual lumbar support. Occupants are treated with ventilated seats and the car further features electric door handles, auto-folding ORVMs, keyless entry, power tailgate with gesture control, and one-touch driver’s power window. Safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, and a 360-degree live view with recording.

Suggested watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric

Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three (79 kWh):

The top-of-the-line Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is priced at ₹23.50 lakh, ex-showroom and is only available with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. This variant puts on several features over the Premium model. The top variant gets leather upholstery along with eight-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation function and a cooled glovebox. Meanwhile, the rear occupants are treated with foldable seatback tables. Additionally, this variant further features electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches, front parking sensors, digital key, rain sensing wiper and blind spot monitoring.

The top-spec Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three variant is priced at ₹27.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the Creta Electric, this is the only variant of the BE 6 that gets the larger 79 kWh battery pack. It adds on features such as ambient lighting with 16 million colour options integrated into both the cabin and the glass roof. The driver is treated with an augmented reality HUD, and the BE 6 gets Level 2 ADAS with five radars and one camera. This brings features such as auto lane change, lane centring, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection and front and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: