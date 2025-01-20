Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Iconic name or futuristic design? What's your pick

One of the key highlights of the Auto Expo 2025 was the launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric , which entered one of the most competitive electric passenger vehicle segments, the compact e-SUV segment, with a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The compact e-SUV segment has been witnessing a lot of new players coming in. What started with the launch of the Hyundai Kona Electric , followed by the MG ZS EV , the segment currently has four players including the Creta Electric and the ZS EV while many are upcoming , including the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara . Interestingly, in 2024 the segment saw a major boom with two new products launched in the segment, the Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6 . The BE 6 in particular has caught a lot of attention amongst the audience, mostly due its futuristic shape.

While Hyundai has taken a more conventional approach with the Creta Electric, Mahindra on the other hand has gone all in and brought a futuristic vibe

While Hyundai has taken a more conventional approach with the Creta Electric, Mahindra on the other hand has gone all in and brought a futuristic vibe to the BE 6 with its shape and technology. Here’s a quick look at how the two new compact electric SUVs compare.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Battery and range

The Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options. The Creta Electric with the 42 kWh battery pack will give a single-charge range of 390 km while the 51.4 kWh variant claims to offer 473 km of single-charge range.

The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with the biggest battery packs in the segment, with 59 kWh and 79 kWh options. With the largest set of batteries, the Mahindra electric SUV offers the longest range amongst its competitors. The smaller battery offers a range of up to 556 kms while the bigger battery promises to offer 682 kms of range in a single charge.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Specs

The Hyundai Creta Electric with the 51kWh battery pack variants generate 169 bhp, making it even more powerful than the Hyundai Creta N Line, while the variants with smaller battery pack will generate 133 bhp. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The Mahindra electric SUV is the only model among the three which is offered with a rear-wheel drive system. The BE 6 electric SUV can generate between 228 bhp and 277 bhp of power while the peak torque output is 390 Nm depending on which variant one picks. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in under seven seconds.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Price

The Hyundai Creta Electric has a starting price of ₹18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Offered with two battery pack options, the pricing of Creta Electric goes up to ₹23.49 lakh, for the top end Excellence with the 51.4 kWh battery pack

Mahindra on the other hand, has priced its BE 6 electric SUV aggressively to give its rivals a run for their money. Its starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) is almost similar to that of the Creta Electric. Meanwhile at the top end, the Mahindra BE 6 which is priced at ₹26.90 lakh, is more expensive than the Hyundai counterpart by over ₹3 lakh.

