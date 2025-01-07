Hyundai Creta Electric to launch in India soon. Key highlights that you should know

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be introduced in 2025 and is critical to the company's EV plans in India. The much-anticipated SUV will be launched in January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and will become the South Korean carmaker's third EV in India following the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The Creta is one of Hyundai India's most popular SUVs, and the company intends to leverage its brand recognition to gain headway in the EV market.

Hyundai is now selling the Ioniq 5 as their lone EV after withdrawing the Kona from the market. The manufacturer hopes that the Creta Electric will stimulate interest that the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 did not.

Hyundai just released the Creta Electric's technical specifications, which include the available battery pack configurations and their single-charge ranges. The all-electric SUV will compete against the recently announced Mahindra BE 6, upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Tata Curvv EV, and the MG ZS EV. If you are interested in the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and want to see how it fares against its segment rivals, here are the key highlights that you should be aware of: