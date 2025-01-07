Hyundai Creta Electric to launch in India soon. Key highlights that you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Hyundai Creta Electric will be introduced in 2025 and is critical to the company's EV plans in India. The much-anticipated SUV will be launched in January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and will become the South Korean carmaker's third EV in India following the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The Creta is one of Hyundai India's most popular SUVs, and the company intends to leverage its brand recognition to gain headway in the EV market.
Hyundai is now selling the Ioniq 5 as their lone EV after withdrawing the Kona from the market. The manufacturer hopes that the Creta Electric will stimulate interest that the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 did not.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Hyundai just released the Creta Electric's technical specifications, which include the available battery pack configurations and their single-charge ranges. The all-electric SUV will compete against the recently announced Mahindra BE 6, upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Tata Curvv EV, and the MG ZS EV. If you are interested in the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric and want to see how it fares against its segment rivals, here are the key highlights that you should be aware of:
The Hyundai Creta Electric retains the familiar exterior design from its older ICE-powered iteration. It brings a futuristic look with Hyundai's global Pixel design language and has a charging port integrated into the "Pixelated Graphic Grille" at the front end. The rear bumper features the same pixelated graphic alongside elegant LED tail lamps that provide a modern touch. The Creta Electric is equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF) that are positioned strategically to control airflow. These cool important parts of the SUV while improving its aerodynamic performance.
The car's sleek appearance is enhanced by the 17-inch Aero Alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres, which further increase the vehicle's range.
The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in two main variants: the 42 kWh and the 51.4 kWh models. With a 42 kWh battery pack, the Creta Electric will have a 390 km single-charge range, whereas the 51.4 kWh model promises a 473 km single-charge range. There will be four trim levels available for the Hyundai Creta Electric: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.
Hyundai has further stated that the Creta Electric will be offered with eight monochromatic and two dual-tone colour options, including three matte hues.
With a few extras, the Hyundai Creta Electric will have the same features as the standard ICE-powered Creta. Like the ICE variant, the EV will have a leatherette dashboard with a dualscreen infotainment and instrument cluster arrangement. Wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be included with this. The steering wheel will get redesigned with a twin spoke layout and four dots, resembling the one found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Users can charge external devices both inside and outside the car thanks to the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which turns a car into a portable power source. It's perfect for emergencies as well as road vacations and camping. Additionally, the Certa EV features an i-Pedal technology that enables one-pedal driving. With the use of this technology, the driver can use the accelerator pedal alone to accelerate, decelerate, and stop the vehicle completely.
Hyundai announced that two battery pack options—51.4 kWh and 42 kWh—will be available for the Creta Electric. According to the South Korean automaker, the 42 kWh version of the vehicle can go 392 km in standard mode. Additionally, according to Hyundai, the Creta Electric with the 51.4 kWh battery pack can travel 473 kilometers between charges.
According to Hyundai, the 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge the car from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging. With DC charging, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 58 minutes.
The Hyundai Creta Electric will feature 52 standard safety features, including six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX, tire pressure monitoring, and hill driving aids. With higher trim levels, the car will offer 75 safety features, including rain-sensing wipers, surround view monitors, blind-spot view monitors, and level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) capabilities. Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control with stop and go, and other features are included in the Creta Electric's level 2 ADAS suite.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.