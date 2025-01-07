In pics: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Hyundai Creta: What makes the EV a premium offering

HT Auto
Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a design that is similar to the Creta ICE, but there are some minor design tweaks. Meanwhile, the EV gets additional
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Hyundai Creta Electric, recently unveiled for the Indian market, is set to launch on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As an electric derivative of the highly popular Creta compact SUV, it is positioned as a more premium offering compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart.
Hyundai Creta Electric
To put the Creta Electric as a premium proposition, Hyundai has made subtle changes to the exterior design along with the cabin design of the EV over the ICE model along with adding new sets of features.
Hyundai Creta Electric
While the overall exterior design of the Creta Electric remains quite similar to the Creta, there are few subtle differences that give the EV an edge when it comes to premiumness. To begin with the Creta Electric sports certain hints of the company’s global Pixel design language, giving the EV a futuristic aesthetic.
Hyundai Creta Electric
Upfront, it gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance. 
Hyundai Creta Electric
Additionally, the Creta Electric also features Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. It also gets a set of 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tires aimed for better efficiency.
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Hyundai Creta Electric's feature list too underscores its premium positioning over the ICE version. It includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) for charging external devices, a Shift-by-Wire system, and a digital key—similar to the Hyundai Alcazar, enabling smartphone or smartwatch access. Additionally, it offers in-car payment for EV chargers via the infotainment system.
Hyundai Creta Electric
Other key features of the Creta Electric include dual 10.25 inch screens, one acting as the infotainment system while the other as instrument cluster, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, 268 embedded voice commands, 70 connected car features and others.
