Greaves Electric Mobility is aiming to double the sales volume of its Ampere -branded electric two-wheelers in FY27. The two-wheeler company is also aiming to grab a double-digit market share in the next two years. The EV manufacturer claims to be witnessing strong demand in the Indian electric scooter market.

Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, believes doubling the sales volume in FY27 is easily doable. "We have seen strong growth in this financial year, with registrations growing 92% year-on-year till October. Registrations in FY27 so far are over 72,000 units, exceeding the 62,644 units registered last financial year," Singh told PTI, while adding, “The demand per se has helped the industry. What we have done very nicely is, firstly, we have recalibrated our products in terms of features and price point very sharply."

Ampere's electric scooter portfolio currently ranges from the entry-level scooter Reo 80 to upmarket products like Nexus. The OEM believes its portfolio caters to first-time buyers as well as customers seeking more feature-rich electric two-wheelers. While emphasising products, the company is also focusing on retail network development in an attempt to reach more customers and ramp up sales numbers. The EV manufacturer claims to have doubled its retail network across the country to more than 600 stores from around 300 outlets in FY26 and plans to increase further to 1,000 over the next six months. "We have doubled our distribution footprint. The throughput per dealer has also doubled. Previously, we had dealers and locations which may not have been viable. So, we have put a lot of effort into correcting some past decisions," Singh reportedly said.

Though the company is looking to increase its production, the Greaves official noted that there are supply chain challenges. "The scale-up has been so fast that the supply chain now needs to develop," he said.

The company is now planning to introduce another mass-market electric scooter in the next two to three months. This upcoming EV would be positioned in the value segment and could be an alternative to petrol two-wheelers in the sub- ₹1 lakh category. Singh said that the automaker is also working on customised electric two-wheelers for gig workers, with options including low- and high-speed models and swappable batteries.

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