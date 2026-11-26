Genesis GV90, the luxury electric SUV from the Hyundai Motor Group , which targets Range Rover Electric and Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV among others, comes with a unique feature. The full-grown ultra-luxury flagship SUV from Genesis uses two different infotainment systems at once. It splits the touchscreen infotainment screen into two separate parts, one for driving and another for entertainment, switching between the South Korean automaker's Pleos Connect platform and LG's webOS depending on how the display is positioned.

In its compact driving position, the Genesis GV90's central touchscreen infotainment system runs on Pleos Connect, which is the next-generation infotainment platform from the automaker. Built on Android Automotive OS, Pleos Connect is open for third-party applications through Hyundai's own Pleos App Market. In driving mode, it handles navigation, vehicle data, and climate controls. Once the display is raised to extended size while the car is parked, it switches the operating system to LG's webOS. Switching to webOS allows the occupants to use Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube on the same screen.

Genesis describes the pop-up OLED screen as 23.6 inches during driving, while the visible area expands to 24.6 inches, raising it to the extended position when the vehicle is parked. Despite the split creating an odd redundancy, Pleos Connect and webOS each run their own app environment.

During phone calls as well, the redundancy is visible. An incoming call while the display is in webOS mode gets routed through LG's interface, and once the call ends, the system doesn't automatically snap back. The driver has to manually switch the screen back to the vehicle's native layout.

The Genesis GV90 is already on sale in South Korea, the automaker's home market. With the automaker slated to enter the Indian market in 2027, the GV90 is expected to come here as well. Built on the dedicated eMP platform with a 123.5 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV gets power from a dual-motor AWD setup, churning out up to 666 bhp peak power. The EV supports 400V/800V ultra-fast charging.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: