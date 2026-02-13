Skoda updates BEV infotainment systems, adds AirConsole, Skoda Play, Spotify

Czech automaker Skoda has announced that it has changed the infotainment systems on its global electric models, the Enyaq and Elroq . The new infotainment systems on the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Skoda’s portfolio now consist of AirConsole, Skoda Play and Spotify, elevating the consumer entertainment experience.

Skoda upgraded its Enyaq and Elroq infotainment systems with AirConsole gaming, Spotify, and video streaming. New safety features include emergency vehicle alerts and AI-driven route planning for optimised electric vehicle charging.

New Infotainment System

The new media streaming package is complimentary for the first three years on new vehicles, bundles together the AirConsole gaming platform, the Skoda Play video service and Spotify integration. As per the company, the upgradation of the infotainment system is designed to make breaks engaging. Not only that, but the infotainment screen can be turned into a gaming console or a high-definition (HD) video player for news and educational content.

Video Playback in Skoda BEVs

Moreover, the Czech automaker has partnered with CNN and NASA, among others, for educational video content to be played on the infotainment system. The company highlights that the gaming and video content playback is strictly reserved for when the vehicle is parked. Spotify, on the other hand, is built-in and seamlessly allows for music and podcast streaming through thecar’s internet connection, without relying on a paired connection with the customer’s smartphone.

Traffic and Safety Alerts

The traffic application includes an Emergency Vehicle Approaching alert developed in partnership with HAAS Alert and its safety cloud platform. Emergency vehicles with activated warning lights share real-time position and direction-of-travel data.

The Skoda backend processes this information and provides clear on-screen notifications showing distance and direction, along with an animation guiding drivers on how to form an emergency corridor. The cloud-based safety feature is active in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Netherlands, with additional regions to follow; the Czech police will join next, and Skoda vehicles will be the first to support the feature in Belgium.

MySkoda App

The MySkoda app has optimised its AI-supported route planner to provide more detailed configuration options, such as selecting charging stops near specific types of locations, limiting charging to Powerpass stations, or specifying a minimum battery level on arrival. These improvements offer greater planning flexibility, particularly on long-distance trips.

This comes on the back of the Czech automaker launching its facelifted compact SUV, the Kushaq in India.

