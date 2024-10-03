General Motors sees Q3 US auto sales decline amid 46% growth in EV sales

General Motors reported a dip in third-quarter US auto sales Tuesday, but pointed to growth in sales of electric vehicles and said retail pricing remained steady.

General Motors reported a 2.2 per cent decline in third-quarter US auto sales, totaling 659,601 units. However, electric vehicle sales surged by 46 pe

The big Detroit automaker reported 659,601 US sales during the period, down 2.2 per cent from the year-ago but marking a slightly smaller decline than analysts projected.

Sales were mixed among the truck and SUV products that have supported GM profits in recent years.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mean Metal Motors Azani 120 Kwh 120 Kwh 700 km 700 km ₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Kia Carnival MPV, EV9 electric SUV to launch today – Price expectations

Whereas GM scored an uptick in sales of GMC Sierra pickup trucks, its top-selling Silverado line experienced a dip.

GM described its EV portfolio as "growing faster than the market" with sales jumping 46 per cent in the third quarter, topping 32,000.

GM and Ford have both slowed some investments in EVs due to moderating demand for the vehicles.

GM said average vehicle pricing of $49,349 was in line with its second quarter, with incentives also holding steady.

Also Read : Thinking of Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are five other SUVs to consider at similar pricing

The automaker has 627,048 vehicles in inventory heading into the fourth quarter, which is much above the level a year-ago when Detroit automakers were contending with a labor strike. However, that level is still below pre-pandemic supplies.

Suggested watch: India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched | First Look

Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research, described GM's sales as "broadly in line" with US auto industry performance in the period.

Cox Automotive predicted a 2.1 per cent sales drop among US automakers in the period, with some volatility due to election season offset by a lift from lower interest rate cuts.

"We remain optimistic that new-vehicle sales could improve marginally through the final quarter of 2024," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: