HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Fresh Tesla Price Cut Announced. Check Where Tesla Ev Is Most Affordable Now

Fresh Tesla price cut announced. Check where Tesla EV is most affordable now

Tesla Inc on Friday slashed prices of its electric vehicles in Europe, Israel and Singapore, extending a global discount drive it began in China in January while raising concern about its industry-leading profit margin. Following are details of the price cuts:

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 15:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla has triggered a price war in the electric vehicle segment across several markets by reducing price of its electric cars. (REUTERS)
Tesla has triggered a price war in the electric vehicle segment across several markets by reducing price of its electric cars. (REUTERS)
Tesla has triggered a price war in the electric vehicle segment across several markets by reducing price of its electric cars. (REUTERS)
Tesla has triggered a price war in the electric vehicle segment across several markets by reducing price of its electric cars.

CHINA

Tesla reduced prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6.0% and 13.5% in January, according to Reuters calculations.

In February, however, the carmaker raised prices of the performance and long-range versions of its Model Y mid-size sport utility vehicles (SUV) in China.

In the second such price increase, starting prices of the two versions of Model Y in China were increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($44,983.20) and 361,900 yuan.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The performance Model Y remains 9% cheaper than before the price cuts, while the long-range version is 13% cheaper.

JAPAN

Tesla cut the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by about 10% each in Japan for the first time since 2021. The price for the Model 3 rear-wheel drive version is now 5.369 million yen ($39,501.18), down from 5.964 million yen.

SOUTH KOREA

Tesla's price cuts differed from model to model, but ranged from about 6 million won to 10 million won ($7,702.74), a Tesla sales official in South Korea said.

The price of Tesla's basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed as 64.34 million won ($50,637) on the company's website on Friday. Its Model Y Long Range sports utility vehicle was 84.999 million won.

UNITED STATES

On April 7, Tesla announced its fifth vehicle price reduction this year in the U.S. market, cutting prices by between 2% and nearly 6%.

Tesla has cut the price of its base Model 3 by a cumulative 11% since the beginning of the year, with a 20% reduction on its base Model Y, according to Reuters calculations.

GERMANY

Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and the Model Y by about 1% to almost 17%, depending on the configuration, in January.

In April, it lowered the price of the Model 3 by 2,000 euros, or 4.5%, to 41,990 euros ($46,462), according to data on its website.

The carmaker also cut the price for the Model 3 Performance version to 54,990 euros, a discount of 9.8% from the price previously.

The price of its Model Y Performance version was slashed by 9.2% to 60,990 euros. The Model Y rear-wheel drive and long range prices remained the same.

FRANCE

Customers buying the Model 3 for 44,990 euros ($47,860.36) will now get a further price reduction through a government subsidy of 5,000 euros. The upper limit for the EV scheme is 47,000 euros.

SINGAPORE

Tesla cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by between 4.3% and 5% in April.

Tesla cut prices on real-wheel drive version of both Model 3 and Model Y by S$4,000 ($3,020), and dual motor all-wheel drive version of the two models by S$5,000, its website showed.

ISRAEL

The price of the base rear-wheel drive Model 3 was 152,990 shekel ($41,953) as of April 14, down 25% from its price after an initial round of global price cuts in January.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: dual Model 3 sport Tesla Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 339 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city