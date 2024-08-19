HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Foxconn Plans Battery Energy Storage System Unit For India, Will Focus On Evs

Foxconn plans battery energy storage system unit for India, will focus on EVs

By: PTI
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 17:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Foxconn working on plans to set up battery energy storage system unit in India
EV battery
With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant already set up in Taiwan. (Photo is representational) (Bloomberg)
EV battery
With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant already set up in Taiwan. (Photo is representational)

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is working on plans to set up a battery energy storage system unit in India, its chairman Young Liu said here.

With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant already set up in Taiwan. Liu told PTI that Foxconn's information and communication technology segment has just started in India.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
Range Icon65 km
₹64,990
Compare

Also Read : Ultra-fast charging EV battery technology showcased by Zeekr

"We are also waiting to put our 3 3 future industry in India. I have been talking to the minister for industries here about how can we collaborate on BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in Tamil Nadu...," Liu said.

As part of the "3 3 strategy", Foxconn has prioritised the three key industries -- electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics -- each has a significant growth potential with current scale at USD 1.4 trillion and over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate.

Foxconn's battery storage business is more focused on electric vehicles. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable energy storage from renewable sources like solar and wind.

Also Read : Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro

Foxconn has set up its first BESS unit in Taiwan for e-Buses. The unit is expected to start mass production this year. The company is also in discussion to set up a BESS factory in Indonesia.

The proposed BESS factory in India will complement Foxconn's electric vehicle manufacturing business in India, which is under works. When asked about the status of EV production, Liu said it will start "very soon".

Foxconn has invested over USD 1.4 billion in India to date, and its business has grown to USD 10 billion. At present, the company employs over 48,000 people in India.

"So far, till last year, we have done more than USD 10 billion in business size. We will do much more in this coming year," Liu said.

Liu said that during his current visit, he met various chief ministers and feels that India is on the rise. "After visiting so many states in India, I felt that India is ascending. Foxconn wants to be a part of it. We will grow together with India's growth," Liu said.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 17:22 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle foxconn

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.