Ferrari names its first electric sports car Luce, interior unveiled

Ferrari has revealed the interior design of its first all-electric sports car and announced its name. Christened Ferrari Luce, the EV marks a turning point for the brand as it prepares to enter the electric space.

The unveiling took place in San Francisco, a city Ferrari describes as a global hub for technology and design. The company said the Luce is intended to represent more than a shift in powertrain. “‘Luce’ is more than a name. It is a vision."

Ferrari added that the project is guided by “a philosophy: electrification as a means, not an end – a new era where design, engineering and imagination converge into something that did not exist before".

Design-led, not tech-driven

Rather than positioning the Luce as a showcase of electric technology, Ferrari is framing it as a design-first car. The company says the name reflects its approach to innovation through “uncompromising vision, transparent design, silent energy that is felt in every fibre, and form shaped by function".

Ferrari describes the Luce as a key addition to its line-up, calling it a “seamless expression of tradition and innovation". According to the company, the car “unites Ferrari’s racing heritage, the timeless spirit of its sports cars, and the evolving reality of contemporary lifestyles".

Developed with LoveFrom

Central to the project is Ferrari’s collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson. The two teams have worked together for five years, with LoveFrom involved across all aspects of the car’s design.

Ferrari said the collaboration reflects its future-facing ambitions, describing the car as “a deliberate expression of the marque’s vision for the future". LoveFrom was given creative freedom from the outset to help translate a new design language into what Ferrari calls an authentic Ferrari experience.

A calmer, more focused interior

The interior of the Luce offers the first tangible insight into that thinking. Ferrari says the cabin was designed as a “single, clean volume", with simplified forms intended to support driving rather than distract from it.

Hardware and software were developed together so that controls and displays feel cohesive. Ferrari says key elements such as the binnacle, control panel and central console are “self-contained and clearly organised around inputs (controls) and outputs (displays)".

The company adds that the focus was “not to reinvent what already works, but to create a new, carefully considered expression of Ferrari".

Craftsmanship meets modern manufacturing

Ferrari says materials and production processes were chosen to balance durability, precision and authenticity. The interior uses aluminium and Corning® Gorilla® Glass, with Ferrari noting that materials are presented “in their most noble form".

According to the company, this approach is meant to deliver an interior that feels both modern and timeless, while reinforcing its long-standing emphasis on quality and craftsmanship.

Ferrari says the Luce offers customers a new option, one that “honours the past while embracing the future". While technical details of the electric powertrain are yet to be revealed, the interior design makes clear how Ferrari wants its first electric sports car to be experienced: focused, tactile and unmistakably Ferrari.

