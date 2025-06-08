Eyeing the Tata Harrier EV? Here's what it gets over the Mahindra XEV 9e

Tata Motors has officially introduced its most advanced electric SUV to date—the Tata Harrier EV, with an introductory price tag of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on the brand’s acti.ev plus EV architecture, this new flagship not only brings a futuristic design and strong performance credentials but also stakes a claim as a segment leader in innovation. Positioned directly against Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUV coupe, the XEV 9e, the Harrier EV manages to pack in several key advantages that could tip the scales in its favor.

Available across three trim levels, Adventure, Fearless and Empowered, the prices of the Harrier EV go up to ₹ 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

1 Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive System For the first time in Tata’s EV portfolio, the Harrier EV gets a dual-motor setup delivering all-wheel drive capability. The system produces a combined output of 396 PS, with 158 PS from the front motor and 238 PS from the rear, resulting in a total torque of 504 Nm. This not only boosts performance but also adds surefootedness on varying road surfaces. In comparison, the Mahindra XEV 9e is currently offered only with rear-wheel drive, which may limit traction and off-road versatility.

2 Summon Mode Parking in compact parking spaces becomes simpler with the Harrier EV's Summon Mode, which enables users to drive the vehicle forward or reverse at low speeds via the key fob. This feature is perfect for tiny garages or congested parking areas. Although the Harrier EV and XEV 9e both feature auto park assist, Tata's electric SUV is the only one with this easy-to-use manual remote maneuvering feature.

3 Six Terrain Modes for Enhanced Adaptability The Harrier EV offers its drivers six different terrain modes: Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Sand, and an option to create one's own setting. That makes the SUV capable of traversing a large variety of road conditions, from city streets to light trails. Conversely, the Mahindra XEV 9e has its package only to three driving modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—optimized more towards performance and economy, with no presetting for specific terrain.

5 Digital IRVM with Integrated Dashcam A special feature in the Harrier EV is its digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM), which feeds a live feed of a rear-mounted camera placed on the sharkfin antenna. The effect is a better, unobstructed view of the rear. Even better, the IRVM comes with a built-in dashcam, and offers real-time video recording for extra security. The XEV 9e has a mere standard auto-dimming IRVM, not this double-duty feature.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: