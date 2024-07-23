HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles E Scooter + Cargo Vehicle: Hero’s Mobility Solution Wins Platinum A Design Award

e-Scooter + cargo vehicle: Hero’s mobility solution wins Platinum A Design award

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2024, 22:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Surge S32 is a convertible between a scooter and a cargo vehicle bringing a modular mobility solution.
Hero Surge S32 Concept
The Hero Surge S32 Concept is a modular vehicle that can be used an electric scooer or a three-wheeler
Hero Surge S32 Concept
The Hero Surge S32 Concept is a modular vehicle that can be used an electric scooer or a three-wheeler

The Hero Surge S32, an innovative two-wheeler concept unveiled earlier this year, has won the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award. The Surge S32 is a convertible between a scooter and a cargo vehicle bringing a modular mobility solution. The concept won the award in the Vehicle, Mobility, and Transportation Design category.

Surge S32 Concept

The Surge S32 concept has been developed to serve the needs of personal mobility and commercial activities. The vehicle can be converted from a three-wheeler into a scooter or vice versa with just three buttons. To use it as a three-wheeler, the owner will need to plug in the electronic connector to the scooter, which will then function as a cargo vehicle. Notably, the electric scooter and three-wheeler get separate motors and battery packs.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Adventure Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Adventure Scooter
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xoom 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xoom 125
₹90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xoom 125r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xoom 125R
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 400s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 400S
Engine Icon400 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 210 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xtreme 210
Engine Icon210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp plans to launch affordable Vida electric scooter in FY25

Hero MotoCorp Surge S32
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman - Hero MotoCorp accepted the Platinum A Design Award for the Surge S32
Hero MotoCorp Surge S32
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman - Hero MotoCorp accepted the Platinum A Design Award for the Surge S32

Hero says the Surge S32 began development nearly four years under ‘Hero Hatch’, the two-wheeler maker’s in-house incubation centre. The company has not announced any plans to put the Surge S32 into production at the moment. That said, Hero previously said it was working with the government to create a new vehicle category - L2-5 - to classify the models like the Surge. The concept could offer incredible utility for small business owners, who would rather save on resources by buying one modular vehicle instead of two separate vehicles.

Upcoming Hero two-wheelers in India

Meanwhile, Hero is gearing up for an exciting festive season with multiple models planned for launch. The two-wheeler giant will introduce the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters around the festive season. A more affordable electric scooter under the Vida brand is also under development and is slated to arrive later this fiscal. The company recently introduced the Centennial collector’s edition, restricted to just 100 units and only available for purchase through invitation.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2024, 22:49 PM IST
TAGS: Surge S32 Hero Surge S32 Hero MotoCorp upcoming Hero bike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.