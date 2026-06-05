Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant

Eka Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced the rollout of its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the company's manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The 1,000th small commercial vehicle rolled out by Eka Mobility was the Eka 6S.

The Eka 6S is the electric vehicle manufacturer's first steering-wheel passenger electric three-wheeler with seating capacity for seven people, including the driver. Positioned in the L5M category, the electric three-wheeler segment, the Eka 6S is powered by a 15 kWh LFP battery pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that promises 65 Nm of torque. It is capable of running at 50 kmph top speed. The Eka 6S is capable of running up to 140 km on a single charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of Eka Mobility, said that the 1,000th small commercial vehicle rolling off the company's Chakan facility is not merely a production number; it is proof of what Indian engineering, innovation, and determination can achieve. "It reflects years of perseverance and a shared belief that India can emerge as a global leader in sustainable mobility through world-class products designed and manufactured at home. As we celebrate this achievement on World Environment Day, we are reminded that our purpose extends beyond manufacturing vehicles. We are building solutions that help businesses operate more sustainably, reduce environmental impact, improve everyday mobility, and contribute to a cleaner future for generations to come," he added.

The Chakan plant of the EV manufacturer is Eka Mobility's dedicated hub for small commercial vehicles and truck manufacturing. Currently, it has an installed production capacity of 24,000 commercial vehicles per annum.

The Indian electric vehicle market is primarily dominated by electric two-wheelers. However, the electric commercial vehicles, especially the small commercial vehicles, are picking up pace, especially in the last-mile logistics segment. The Eka Mobility currently ranks among the top new-age players in India's electric commercial vehicle market, consistently securing between 15% and 35% of the market share during peak months of registration.

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