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Switch Mobility flags off first private intercity electric coaches on Mumbai–Pune route

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2026, 09:02 am
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  • SWITCH Mobility has deployed first 10 EiV12-metre electric coaches with Purple Bus, marking private sector entry into intercity EV operations

Switch mobility and Purple Bus
Switch EiV12mt electric coaches flagged off for Mumbai–Pune intercity operations.
Switch mobility and Purple Bus
Switch EiV12mt electric coaches flagged off for Mumbai–Pune intercity operations.
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Switch Mobility has begun private-sector intercity electric bus operations by rolling out the first batch of its EiV12 coaches on the Mumbai–Pune corridor. The initial deployment of 10 buses is part of a 25-unit order placed by Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions, with remaining deliveries scheduled through the year.

This is Switch Mobility’s first intercity electric coach deployment for a private operator. The rollout also marks Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions’ entry into electric intercity travel. The buses have been introduced in the presence of Madhuri Misal, Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra.

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Deployment on high-traffic corridor

The vehicles will operate on the Mumbai–Pune route, one of India’s busiest intercity travel corridors. The deployment is being carried out in partnership with Vertelo, signalling a collaborative approach to scaling electric mobility in high-demand routes.

Coach specifications and features

The EiV12 coach is designed for long-distance travel and focuses on operational efficiency and passenger comfort. Each bus is 12 metres in length, features 45 pushback seats and is claimed to have a range of over 300 km on a single charge. Fast-charging capability is aimed at reducing turnaround times. The buses also include advanced safety systems, a low-noise cabin, and Switch iON connected technology for real-time monitoring.

Expansion of EV footprint

Switch Mobility reports over 185 million green kilometres globally and has deployed more than 2,500 electric buses in India. The company has also supplied intercity electric buses to state transport units, including UPSRTC, and continues to expand across segments.

Also Read : Switch Mobility unveils EiV12 electric bus with 300-km range

Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, at the occasion quoted, “The flag-off marks another important step in expanding electric mobility beyond cities and strengthening our presence in the intercity segment. This partnership reflects the growing confidence in electric buses for high-frequency routes like Mumbai–Pune, where performance, reliability, and efficiency are critical. As we commence deliveries, with the first set of buses now deployed, we look forward to progressively scaling this engagement with Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions in the period ahead."

Prasanna Patwardhan, CMD of Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions, said, “Entering the intercity segment with electric mobility is a significant milestone for us. Through this collaboration, we are introducing a cleaner and more efficient travel option on the Mumbai–Pune route. We remain focused on enhancing the overall journey experience while moving towards more sustainable operations. With Switch Mobility, we value our partnership for long-term E-Mobility Solutions."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2026, 09:02 am IST
TAGS: switch mobility purple bus switch mobility eiv12 eiv12

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