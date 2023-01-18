Citroen eC3 breaks cover prior to nearing launch, booking begins on January 22

Citroen has taken wraps off its first all-electric car for the Indian market, the eC3. ahead of its nearing launch. The Citroen eC3 EV's bookings will open on January 22. This comes as the all-electric iteration of the C3 crossover. The EV appears identical to the internal combustion engine-powered variant of the car. Upon launch, this will be the French auto manufacturer's third model in India after the C5 Aircross and C3.