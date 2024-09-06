Copyright © HT Media Limited
China Files Wto Complaint Over Canada Tariffs On Evs And More

China files WTO complaint over Canada tariffs on EVs and more

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 16:51 PM
China will take Canada to the World Trade Organization to challenge Ottawa’s decision to impose new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

The Ministry of Commerce labeled the tariffs as “trade protectionism" that distort global supply chains and urged Canada to withdraw the measures, according to a statement Friday.

This is the third time China has brought EV tariffs to the WTO this year, following cases against the US in March and the European Union in August. As China’s exports rise to counter its slowing domestic economy, more countries are raising or contemplating tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada announced last week it would impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs effective Oct. 1. The new tariff will also apply to certain hybrid passenger cars, trucks, buses, and delivery vans, in addition to the existing 6.1 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs. A 25 per cent levy on Chinese steel and aluminum will go into effect on Oct. 15.

Beijing has also started an anti-dumping probe into rapeseed imports from Canada, the Commerce Ministry said this week, adding that China will take all necessary actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

